Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

Shops on St. Armands Circle draw browsers from around the world. Image: Shutterstock

Armel Jewelers

Notable names in fine jewelry can be found in this shop’s cases; think Mikimoto, Breuning, Carl F. Bucherer and Garavelli. Peruse the collection of hand-selected art glass as well as exceptional gems, jewelry and timepieces. 22 N. Boulevard of Presidents, St. Armands, (941) 388-3711.

Bennington Tobacconist

Here’s an old-school smoke shop with a vast selection of cigars, pipes, humidors and other smoking accessories. Hand-blended pipe tobaccos were selected and passed down by founder William E. Bennington. 5 Fillmore Drive, (941) 388-1562.

Dream Weaver & Planet for Dream Weaver

These two sister Dream Weaver shops have become a must-stop for those seeking the unique and collectible. You’ll find flattering and statementartisanal pieces from everyday to occasion to accessories certain to become conversation pieces. 364 St. Armands Circle, (941) 388-1974.

Everything But Water

Make an appointment with one of the fit professionals; then hit the sand with wear from designers like Mara Hoffman, Tory Burch, Stella McCartney, Vix and Cynthia Rowley. Complementary pieces, too; everything from cover-ups to sundresses and flash tattoos to footwear. 331 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle, (941) 388-1205.

Foxy Lady

A wide range of designers, styles and genres of clothing here, with brand names including Nicole Miller, Petit Pois, Michael Stars, Johnny Was and Joseph Ribkoff. The staff can put the finishing touches on your look with accents from scarves to shoes. 481 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle, (941) 388-5239.

INfluence Women/INfluence Men

Style-minded gals and guys depend on the fashion edits found in these side-by-side, multi-label boutiques for men and women. Names you know like LNA, Wildfox, Clare Vivier, Rory Beca, Vince, The Jetset Diaries, Nightcap and so much more. INfluence Women, 474 John Ringling Blvd., INfluence Men, 478 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle, (941) 343-2315.

June Simmons Jewelry

Pop into Simmons’ location inside The Met on St. Armands Circle for the finest in collectable jewelry from emerging to storied design houses. Browse selections from fashion jewelry to timeless gems to vintage jewels, or discover pieces by master jeweler June Simmons herself. June Simmons Jewelry @The Met, 35 S. Boulevard of Presidents, (941) 321-1737.

Just Because

Unique home décor and personal wares handcrafted by more than 70 artisans. Check out the jewelry collection of one-of-a-kind sea and land creatures created by Dr. William Kovel—seahorses, dolphins, ladybugs, honeybees and more—handcrafted of rhodium-plated sterling silver with 18K gold with opal and other gemstones. 7 S. Boulevard of Presidents, St. Armands, (941) 388-1939.

Lilly Pulitzer

Step through the poppy-pink front door on St. Armands Circle for a tidal wave of color and exuberance from this iconic Palm Beach brand, with everything from agendas and accessories to tops, tunics, shoes and scarves drenched in the cheerful, colorful prints loved and worn by all generations. 443A John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle, (941) 388-3091.

McCarver & Moser

McCarver & Moser draws connoisseurs of fine and fashion jewelry, timepieces, custom designs, covetable Tahitian pearls and sculpture for the home, as well as exquisite estate jewels. Shop brands such as Patek Philippe, Gucci, Marina B and Leo Pizzo. And enjoy first-class services for your jewelry and timepieces. 482 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands, (941) 388-1331.

The Met Fashion House, Day Spa & Salon

A luxury shopping and salon emporium housed in an elegant resort-like ambiance, featuring sportswear and designer collections for men and women. Browse for Veronica Beard and Rag & Bone, Hervé Léger, Armani Collezioni and Etro. Upstairs: a world-class spa and salon. 35 S. Boulevard of Presidents, St. Armands Circle, (941) 388-3991.

St. Armands Antiques & Gifts

Antiques lovers will enjoy shopping this collection of vintage and antique home decor, art, glass, jewelry and designer handbags from the 1880s to the 1980s, featuring names like Tiffany, Wedgwood, Baccarat, Schiaparelli, Hermes and Chanel. 19 Fillmore Drive, St. Armands, (941) 388-1300.

Sunglass Express Optical

This longtime retail resident of St. Armands Circle showcases a vast selection of brand-name who’s-who in men’s and women’s fashion shades and eyewear brands, such as Balenciaga, Chanel, Maui Jim, Tiffany, Oakley, Tom Ford, David Yurman, Ray Ban, Bulgari and Judith Lieber. 343 St. Armands Circle, (941) 388-5115.

Swim City

The homegrown chain known as Swim Mart/Swim City offers vast collections for both women and men. The endless selection of swimsuits, cover-ups, footwear, resort wear and accessories promises you’ll find something, well, suitable. Check out brands like Eco Swim, Body Glove, Freya Swim, Gossip Girl, Gottex, Anne Cole and Speedo. Swim City, 3170 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, (941) 383-2288.

Tilden Ross Jewelers

For more than three decades Tilden Ross Jewelers has been a trusted boutique; proprietors Gail and Richard Ross source well-known and emerging designers such as Crivelli, Alex Sepkus, Marco Bicego and Yvel. In addition to in-house custom design, you’ll find jewelry that transitions from daytime casual to evening elegance, in a range of price points. 410 St. Armands Circle, (941) 388-3338.

Some relative newcomers to St. Armands Circle’s shopping district: Gia Ventøla, offering one-of-a-kind women’s apparel (14 S. Boulevard of Presidents, (941) 373-1980); Mercantile Home & Apparel, with its European resort wear collection enhanced with modern home furnishings and more (28B S. Boulevard of Presidents, (941) 388-0059); Apricot Lane Boutique, home to a selection of fashions, jewelry, accessories and gifts (464 John Ringling Blvd., (941) 960-1435); A Savory Palate (26 N. Boulevard of Presidents, (941) 388-1414), a gourmet pantry and tasting room; and Black Dog General Store (386 St. Armands Circle, (800) 626-1991) a Martha’s Vineyard-based company that sells nautical clothing and canine accessories.