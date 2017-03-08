  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Girl Groups Show Brings Back the Hits

The cast of this new revue covers music from The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas and more.

By Kay Kipling Photography by Don Daly Photo 3/8/2017 at 9:58am

Wbtt girlgroups ab jf ks sb vzaf2k

Ariel Blue, JoAnna Ford, Khadija Sallet and Syreeta S. Banks in Girl Groups: The '60s Explosion.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and artistic director Nate Jacobs have had for some years a formula that works for them in presenting new musical revues. Take a cast of talented, hard-working singers, have them blend their voices on some baby-boomer-beloved ’60s songs, throw in some dance moves that reflect the spirit of the times, and voila—they have a hit on their hands.

That seems to be the case with the current production, Girl Groups: The ’60s Explosion, which Jacobs concocted and directs and which is playing to sellout crowds. (There were a few empty seats the night I saw the show, but that was probably due to some last-minute changes of plan.) Once again, some familiar WBTT talents (Ariel Blue, Khadija Sallet, who played Dorothy in WBTT’s The Wiz) and some newer ones (JoAnna Ford and Syreeta S. Banks, who’s known for her work at other theaters here), take the stage equipped with period wigs, colorful costumes, Donald Frison choreography and outstanding backup by music director James E. Dodge II and his band to entertain the audience with songs they love and remember.

There’s a little bit of talk about the “girls” who sang in groups ranging from The Shirelles to The Ronettes to The Marvelettes and The Supremes and what they contributed to the music scene for an all too brief period, but mostly Jacobs and cast let the music tell the story. The performers can be demure (“Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”), a bit silly (“The Wah Watusi”), fetching (“Beechwood 4-5789”) and, by the end of the show, a little raunchier, as the Tina Turner era is ushered in.

Wbtt girlgroups joanna zbuujx

JoAnna Ford 

But mostly they’re just—singing about boys. You may find yourself amazed at how many different expressions the songwriters of the era could employ to denote the longing for true love and a wedding that were the essence of most of the numbers, from “Tell Him” and “Be My Baby” to “Jimmy Mack” and “Chapel of Love.”

There are a few songs that break the pattern a bit, like the change of tempo "The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game," silkily delivered by Ford; and some that emphasize the sadness of breakups, like “Where Did Our Love Go?” and “Reflections.” (The latter also indicates a more complicated, sophisticated type of songwriting than the pop-py “Mr. Postman” or “Sweet Talking Guy.”)

Wbtt girlgroups ariel rurazd

Ariel Blue in Tina Turner mode. 

Ford gets to display her vocal talents as well as the lead on a couple of Supremes tunes, as does Sallet. The “older,” bigger-voiced singers, Banks and Blue, score, in Banks’s case, on the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody” and Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High,” while Blue is an audience favorite delivering not only the music of Turner’s hit “Proud Mary” but some of Tina’s signature moves as well.

It’s all pleasurable, if not exactly revelatory, but then you probably weren’t expecting the latter. Just enjoy the rock-solid work of the band and let the memories wash over you.

Girl Groups: The ’60s Explosion runs through April 9, and though it is technically sold out, it can’t hurt to ask. Call 366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Filed under
The Marvelettes, The Ronettes, The Supremes, westcoast black theatre troupe
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Whipping Man

01/06/2014 By Kay Kipling

Review

Review: Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Wiz

10/19/2016 By Kay Kipling

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Piano Lesson

01/16/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Don Daly Photo

Teen Talent

Young WBTT Dancer Named YoungArts Finalist

01/04/2017 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Mi Pueblo's El Jefe Margarita

10:40am By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

The Florida Strawberry Festival, a Royal Tea and More Food Events

10:33am By Riley Board

Chapters and Chow

New Book, Coffee, Sandwich Spot Opens Near Ringling College

10:14am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Oui, Oui

Côté France Serves French Classics in Venice

03/07/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: March 9-15

11:10am By Ilene Denton

Chapters and Chow

New Book, Coffee, Sandwich Spot Opens Near Ringling College

10:14am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Girl Groups Show Brings Back the Hits

9:58am By Kay Kipling Photography by Don Daly Photo

Preview

Jewish Film Festival Promises a Varied Line-up of New Movies

03/07/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Go Behind the Scenes at the Creators & Collectors Tour

03/07/2017 By Kay Kipling

When the Environment Turns Extreme

Photographer James Balog Talks About Climate Change

03/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Bauble Bar

Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Collection Trunk Show March 9 and 10 in Boca Grande

03/07/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hustle and Glow

These Beauty Products Will Make You Glow--Even When You’re Breaking a Sweat

03/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Suncoast View's Joey Panek

03/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

Shopping for the Indoor-Outdoor Transition

03/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

02/24/2017 With David Brown

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

An Architectural Exhibition at CFAS, a New Model Home, and Classes on Aging in Place

9:24am By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

Jessica Napoli Shares Five Design Inspirations

03/07/2017 With Jessica Napoli

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $3.2 Million

03/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Wow Effect

Back to the Future

03/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Garden Home Tour

Gardens in Paradise Tour Set for March 18

03/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Accolades

Siesta Key Beach Ranked No. 5 in the World by TripAdvisor

03/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Listen to Your Enemy

A USF Sarasota-Manatee Professor's New Book Sheds Light on Terrorism

03/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trips

Apalachicola is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trips

Six Perfect Spring Road Trips

03/01/2017

Road Trips

How to Visit Palm Beach on the Cheap

03/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Road Trips

For Avid Golfers, Alabama's Golf Trail is a Glorious Getaway

03/01/2017 By David Hackett

Road Trips

For An Art-Filled Getaway, Head to St. Pete

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Road Trips

The Panhandle's Caverns Reveal a Strange Side of Florida

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO