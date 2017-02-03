What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

Born and raised in Tampa, this sophisticated and successful entrepreneur tells us about his favorite car on the lot, his style and his business, which is celebrating its ninth year.

WHO: Victor Young, 46, president of BMW of Sarasota

WHAT I DO: Although I deal with cars, I’m an asset manager. It’s all about managing the personnel resources around me. I have found that everyone has a unique skill set, and if you harness it, you can focus it. It brings a lot of value to both parties.

FAVORITE ASPECT ABOUT YOUR JOB: I get to meet lots of successful and positive people. I hear their amazing stories about how they found success in their lives. It’s very rewarding.

FAVORITE CAR ON THE LOT: The Lamborghini Aventador Ccupe, valued around $550,000. It’s sleek but still masculine. My second favorite car is the BMW M5 Sedan. I really love high-performance cars.

MY STYLE: I would say that my style is classic made modern.

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED? It’s evolved quite a bit. I travel all over North America and Europe so I see various styles, particularly in Europe and Italy. My style is now a mixture of culture and style. I was raised in a classic and conservative environment, but I’ve adopted some of the more modern styles you see now.

FAVORITE DESIGNERS? My top four favorite designers are Tom Ford, Zegna, Armani and Holland & Sherry, one of the oldest luxury tailor brands.

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? I like the workmanship and functionality of Italian designs. They incorporate real buttonholes in their jackets and functional pockets. The inside lining of a jacket is just as nice as the outside, and the stitching is impeccable. It’s not just clothes for them – it’s about the lifestyle. A well-made Italian suit will last a long time. It’s not just visually appealing, but it’s also an investment.

STYLE TIP FOR MEN: Never buy a cheap suit. I’d rather have one nice suit with lots of accessories than three cheap suits. With a nice vest and cuff links, you can wear that suit and express yourself in a lot of different ways.

MY GO-TO ITEMS: I have certain pairs of shoes that have a classic design and are extremely comfortable. They are my uniform shoes. I like Bruno Magli, To Boot New York Shoes and Ferragamo.

For watches, I’m always wearing Ball, Rolex or Breitling, a specialist of technical watches and official supplier to aviation. You have to have your pilot’s license to order one. Mine is engraved on the back. It was the 77th made out of 750 total.

Right now, we’re running a social media campaign for a chance to win a $4,500 Ball watch. To enter, a BMW owner can submit a 60-second or less video on why they love their BMW so much. We will be giving it away on Feb. 10.

MOST PRIZED POSSESSION: A 1969 Buick LeSabre coupe. It was my father’s vehicle. When he passed away in 2009, I vowed to keep the car. It’s something I will never part with.

FOR A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN: For dinner, I might just throw on a nice pair of Zegna jeans, a sports coat and a V-neck shirt or button-down shirt, depending on the how dressy or causal the restaurant is.

Victor is wearing a three-piece suit from Holland & Sherry in the Super 160 fabric, a Canali tie, custom button-down shirt by Tom James Company, BMW cufflinks, a Cartier band, leather Canali belt, Perry Ellis socks, shoes by To Boot New York Shoes and a Breitling watch.

A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.