  1. Blogs
  2. Style Watch

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

This sophisticated and successful businessman tells us about his favorite car on the lot, his style and his business, which is celebrating its ninth year.

By Alicia King Robinson 2/3/2017 at 9:42am

Img 2321 flrg7s

Born and raised in Tampa, this sophisticated and successful entrepreneur tells us about his favorite car on the lot, his style and his business, which is celebrating its ninth year.

WHO: Victor Young, 46, president of BMW of Sarasota 

WHAT I DO: Although I deal with cars, I’m an asset manager. It’s all about managing the personnel resources around me. I have found that everyone has a unique skill set, and if you harness it, you can focus it. It brings a lot of value to both parties.

Img 2329 lzycct

FAVORITE ASPECT ABOUT YOUR JOB: I get to meet lots of successful and positive people. I hear their amazing stories about how they found success in their lives. It’s very rewarding.

FAVORITE CAR ON THE LOT: The Lamborghini Aventador Ccupe, valued around $550,000. It’s sleek but still masculine. My second favorite car is the BMW M5 Sedan. I really love high-performance cars.

MY STYLE: I would say that my style is classic made modern. 

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED? It’s evolved quite a bit. I travel all over North America and Europe so I see various styles, particularly in Europe and Italy. My style is now a mixture of culture and style. I was raised in a classic and conservative environment, but I’ve adopted some of the more modern styles you see now.

FAVORITE DESIGNERS? My top four favorite designers are Tom Ford, Zegna, Armani and Holland & Sherry, one of the oldest luxury tailor brands. 

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? I like the workmanship and functionality of Italian designs. They incorporate real buttonholes in their jackets and functional pockets. The inside lining of a jacket is just as nice as the outside, and the stitching is impeccable. It’s not just clothes for them – it’s about the lifestyle. A well-made Italian suit will last a long time. It’s not just visually appealing, but it’s also an investment. 

Img 2340 nlpk1c

STYLE TIP FOR MEN: Never buy a cheap suit. I’d rather have one nice suit with lots of accessories than three cheap suits. With a nice vest and cuff links, you can wear that suit and express yourself in a lot of different ways. 

MY GO-TO ITEMS: I have certain pairs of shoes that have a classic design and are extremely comfortable. They are my uniform shoes. I like Bruno Magli, To Boot New York Shoes and Ferragamo. 

For watches, I’m always wearing Ball, Rolex or Breitling, a specialist of technical watches and official supplier to aviation. You have to have your pilot’s license to order one. Mine is engraved on the back. It was the 77th made out of 750 total. 

Right now, we’re running a social media campaign for a chance to win a $4,500 Ball watch. To enter, a BMW owner can submit a 60-second or less video on why they love their BMW so much. We will be giving it away on Feb. 10.

Img 2330 kp0shh

MOST PRIZED POSSESSION: A 1969 Buick LeSabre coupe. It was my father’s vehicle. When he passed away in 2009, I vowed to keep the car. It’s something I will never part with.

FOR A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN: For dinner, I might just throw on a nice pair of Zegna jeans, a sports coat and a V-neck shirt or button-down shirt, depending on the how dressy or causal the restaurant is.

Victor is wearing a three-piece suit from Holland & Sherry in the Super 160 fabric, a Canali tie, custom button-down shirt by Tom James Company, BMW cufflinks, a Cartier band, leather Canali belt, Perry Ellis socks, shoes by To Boot New York Shoes and a Breitling watch.

Alicia king headshot fe45gm

 A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.

Filed under
what i wear to work, Victor Young, BMW of Sarasota
Show Comments

Related Content

Hats Off to Dolly!

Circus Gala

02/02/2016 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Article

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet's Iain Webb

12/13/2013 By Heather Dunhill

Work It

What I Wear to Work: The Hyatt Regency Sarasota's Justin Henry

04/12/2016 By Alicia King

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Eduardo Anaya of PAINT Nail Bar

06/21/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Eat & Drink

Super Snacks

The Best Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday

02/02/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Best Restaurants 2017

How We Chose the Best Restaurants in Sarasota

02/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Weekly Planner

A Vegan Valentine Event, Regatta Food Fest and Royal English Tea Service

02/01/2017 By Riley Board

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/01/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Marina Jack's Ocean Blue

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

02/01/2017 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 2-8

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Junior League Legacy Luncheon

02/02/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Library Foundation Laughternoon with Dave Barry

02/02/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Ideation, a Comedy-Thriller, Takes Some Drastic Turns

02/02/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Cliff Roles

Fun for a Cause

A Laughternoon with Dave Barry

02/02/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Fashion & Shopping

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

9:53am By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

9:42am By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Vintage Vibes

Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

02/01/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Coming Up

Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism Documentary, the Evolution of Florida Modernism Lecture

01/27/2017 By Staff

Meanwhile back at the Ranch

Make Way For Millennials in Lakewood Ranch

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Going Up

The Strand on Whitaker Bayou Premieres

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

News & Profiles

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

02/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Up the Creek

Hidden in Plain Sight, Phillippi Creek is Rich in Nature and History

02/01/2017 By John McCarthy

Black History Month

The Story of Jeffrey Bolding, Sarasota's First Slave

02/01/2017 By John McCarthy

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

11:16am By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO