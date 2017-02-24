  1. Blogs
  2. Home View

Wall Flowers

Tips for Taking Your Landscaping Vertical

Seth Stottlemyer sheds light on “living architecture.”

By Ilene Denton 2/24/2017 at 10:19am

Seth stottlemyer living walls 2 evvun2

Image: Courtesy Seth Stottlemyer

The “living wall” you’re looking at was created by Seth Stottlemyer, who, as a proponent of the living architecture movement, was the keynote speaker at a recent Lunch in the Gardens event at Selby Gardens. 

Stottlemyer, who studied horticulture and ornamental gardening at the New York Botanical Garden and worked at a prominent landscape design company in New York, returned home to Sarasota and opened Oasis Gardenscapes, which specializes in living walls and also more traditional landscape designs.

At six feet tall and 28 feet long, the living wall here is on the pool patio deck of a Harbor Acres bayfront residence. Because the wall is mostly shaded, except for a bit of sunlight as the sun starts to set each day, Stottlemyer used low-light tropical plants: various species of ferns, philodendrons, peperomia (“a workhorse for me because it adapts well to different settings”), and small flowering orchids. He also likes to work with bird’s nest ferns, cypress spikemoss ferns and variegated spider plants.

Living walls and rooftop gardens, which comprise the living architecture movement, have numerous benefits besides their aesthetic value, he explains, “especially for heating and cooling and mitigating stormwater runoff issues, plus the all-over health and well-being of people working and living in those spaces.” 

Seth stottlemyer fspkm7

Image: Courtesy Seth Stottlemyer 

At the Selby Gardens luncheon, Stottlemyer walked the audience through the steps required to build and install a living wall. A support structure with a lot of strength is essential, he says, because the wall has to hold a lot of plants and water. An irrigation system on a timer is a must, too, because in order to thrive the plants must be watered regularly.

Most importantly, he says, plant selection is key. “if you have a shady living wall, you don’t want flowering herbaceous plants that need sunlight and vice versa,” he says. “It’s about trying to be very smart and plan for what’s appropriate for a given space and environment.”

Regular maintenance, every week or every other week, is important, too. “If you’ve made that investment, you might as well pay a little bit to keep it up,” he says.

Stottlemyer has created four large living walls, including one for a West of Trail spec house and another for a large, high-end custom home on Siesta Key. “It’s on a covered dining terrace area, a really beautiful location looking south out to the Intracoastal,” he says. And he has commissions for several more. “It’s definitely taken off.”

Filed under
selby gardens, gardening
Show Comments

Related Content

The Color of Dreams

Marc Chagall Exhibit is Coming to Selby This Month

02/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Stink Bomb

Selby Gardens Prepares to Make a Big Stink

07/15/2016 By Margo Rometo

Selby’s Secret Garden

Orchid Lover Alert: Selby Gardens Opens Its New Conservatory Show

10/19/2016 By Ilene Denton

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Lauren and Dardan's Selby Gardens Wedding

02/04/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Tommy Bahama's Tahitian Limeade

02/22/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/22/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Party Foul

Judge Grants Injunction Against Dub Shack

02/22/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Grilled Cheese Festival, Italian Carnival and More

02/22/2017 By Riley Board

Arts & Entertainment

So You Want to Be in Pictures

Pine View Grad Adele Romanski Produced the Academy Award-Nominated Moonlight

02/23/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Feb. 23-March 1

02/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Hits the Town with The Drunken City

02/23/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Frank Atura

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Gala

02/22/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

SPARCC Fashion Show

02/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Iconcept 2017

02/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Home & Real Estate

Historic Homes Tour

Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour

10:28am By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

10:25am By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

10:24am With David Brown

Wall Flowers

Tips for Taking Your Landscaping Vertical

10:19am By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $26.5 Million Big Deal on Longboat

02/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Parade of Homes

The 2017 Parade of Homes Opens Feb. 18 With 129 Model Homes on Display

02/16/2017 By Staff

News & Profiles

Place in the Sun

Siesta Key Beach Ranks No. 1 in the U.S. (Again, Some More)

02/23/2017 By Megan McDonald

Bee-utiful

I Tried It: Harvesting Honey at a Myakka Apiary

02/22/2017 By Jasmine Respess Photography by Daniel Anderson-Little

Star Trekker

De Soto Memorial No. 116 on Millennial's National Parks Tour

02/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Get Into the Groove

Meet Walker Lukens, the Excellent Austin Singer Who Headlines the Next Ringling Underground Concert

02/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Girl Interrupted

A Local Syrian Student is Derailed by War

02/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO