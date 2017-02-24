  1. Blogs
  2. Home View

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

Designer David Brown shows us how to break the rules with unlikely match-ups and your own flair.

With David Brown 2/24/2017 at 10:24am

After 40 years in retail advertising and branding, David Brown has transitioned his talents of set design, photo styling, visual display and store design into interior design. He is known for mixing traditional and modern, and old with new to create layered personal spaces. All images here are from his "Drinking Room" at the 2017 Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse.

For the most part trends don’t appeal to me. If it’s “hot” today, chances are it will be “out” tomorrow. Instead I prefer to stick with timeless classics updated for the future. Break the rules with unlikely match-ups and add your own flair to create a thoughtfully layered home. It will pay off.

Five essentials to achieve a personalized space include: 

David brown artwork ygzmdb

Image: David Benson photoarttours.com

Original Art  

Fine art from a gallery, children’s art, photographs, flea market finds, sculpture. My favorite: abstract expressionism. 

David brown vignette mkjgw6

Image: David Benson photoarttours.com

Living Things

Fresh flowers, plants, pets, friends, family. My favorite: orchids.

David brown living room yikcgm

Image: David Benson photoarttours.com

Unexpected Mixes

Antique/modern, rough/smooth, matte/shiny, high/low, American/European, old/new. My favorite: French antique/Bauhaus. 

David brown living room 2 dojmuv

Image: David Benson photoarttours.com

Color

Follow your favorites, create color harmony that is pleasing to your eye, live with what makes you happy, use color to transform a space. My favorite: bright pastels. 

David brown barware qp4fh2

Image: David Benson photoarttours.com

"Objets."  

Personal treasures collected over time, items passed down through generations, found objects, collectibles, mementoes created by children. My favorite: chinoiserie.

Filed under
interior design, what I'm crushing on
Show Comments

Related Content

Wall Flowers

Tips for Taking Your Landscaping Vertical

10:19am By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

What I’m Crushing On

5 Great Design Finds from Patricia Estes of Pecky Interiors

10/07/2016 With Patricia Estes

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Tommy Bahama's Tahitian Limeade

02/22/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/22/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Party Foul

Judge Grants Injunction Against Dub Shack

02/22/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Grilled Cheese Festival, Italian Carnival and More

02/22/2017 By Riley Board

Arts & Entertainment

So You Want to Be in Pictures

Pine View Grad Adele Romanski Produced the Academy Award-Nominated Moonlight

02/23/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Feb. 23-March 1

02/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Hits the Town with The Drunken City

02/23/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Frank Atura

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Gala

02/22/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

SPARCC Fashion Show

02/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Iconcept 2017

02/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Home & Real Estate

Historic Homes Tour

Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour

10:28am By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

10:25am By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

10:24am With David Brown

Wall Flowers

Tips for Taking Your Landscaping Vertical

10:19am By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $26.5 Million Big Deal on Longboat

02/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Parade of Homes

The 2017 Parade of Homes Opens Feb. 18 With 129 Model Homes on Display

02/16/2017 By Staff

News & Profiles

Place in the Sun

Siesta Key Beach Ranks No. 1 in the U.S. (Again, Some More)

02/23/2017 By Megan McDonald

Bee-utiful

I Tried It: Harvesting Honey at a Myakka Apiary

02/22/2017 By Jasmine Respess Photography by Daniel Anderson-Little

Star Trekker

De Soto Memorial No. 116 on Millennial's National Parks Tour

02/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Get Into the Groove

Meet Walker Lukens, the Excellent Austin Singer Who Headlines the Next Ringling Underground Concert

02/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Girl Interrupted

A Local Syrian Student is Derailed by War

02/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO