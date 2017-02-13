  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Review

After a Devastating Accident, The Circus Proves the Show Must Go On

Here's our review of Circus Sarasota's 20th anniversary performance.

By Kay Kipling Photography by Ian Dean 2/13/2017 at 9:57am

Img 1533 h87h1j

The Alanian Riders 

Considering the horrible accident that befell members of the Wallenda family troupe last week, you might have figured that this 20th anniversary edition of Circus Sarasota, titled “Synergy,” would not take place as planned, or that at the very least the closing act featuring Nik Wallenda and other high-wire artists would be postponed. But then you wouldn’t understand very much about the mindset of circus folk, for whom there was never any doubt that the show must go on.

And go on it did, opening Friday night, Feb. 10. (I attended the Feb. 11 evening performance.) Circus co-founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs did not reference the accident that sent five to the hospital, nor did ringmaster Joseph Bauer Jr. It was only discussed when Nik took the mic after the troupe performed a different act from the eight-person pyramid they had been practicing when members fell, to explain what had happened and update the audience on how they were doing—good news, despite many broken bones, an outcome he called “a miracle.”

That came at the evening’s end, after the circus had provided an entertaining show, one that opened with equestrian act the Alanian Riders, derived from the traditional military tactics of the Russian Cossacks. Three riders, two female and one male, accompanied by the sharp crack of the whip, race their stallions around the ring while hanging upside down, riding backwards, and lying horizontally across the horses’ backs—just generally every which way but loose. Impressive.

Img 1539 lddxzz

Menno and Emily Van Dyke 

Also impressive: the work of 13-year-old Olesya Fedotova, no bigger than a minute but somehow able to balance herself on one hand while contorting her body into positions that would certainly be impossible for most of us. And she looks serene doing it.

Another act that proved enjoyable was the one featuring Menno and Emily Van Dyke, a Dutch juggler and a French ballerina who combine their skills into a dance routine of passion and style. It’s sexy, even as Menno nonchalantly juggles behind her back while she leans aggressively into him.

Cuban acrobatic duo Leosvel and Diosmani take things a step beyond the usual with their act centered on a tall pole they climb and hang from horizontally, even at times with one standing atop the other’s body with nothing but their hands on the pole to keep them from falling. The strength and precision involved here do have to be seen to be believed.

Img 1550 tkdayx

Olesya Fedotova 

It’s perhaps almost too easy to take the artistry of aerialist Dolly Jacobs and her partner, Rafael Palacios, for granted. I’ve seen the duo soar high in the air while conveying the uplifting joy of love before, and have no new words to describe it, but it’s still lovely.

Img 1554 u3ygn9

Leosvel & Diosmani

 

Lovely, too, the hula hoop mastery of Alesya Gulevich, who starts out with just three or four of the circles but soon seems to have a ton of colorful rings surrounding her body, which she manipulates in a way that turns her into a human Slinky.

Img 1568 rlpt6x

Alesya Gulevich

 

On the humor end of the spectrum, the Pompeyo Family Dogs provide some fun, and Comic Trio Fumagalli probably entertained the youngest members of the crowd. I found the humor, which in one case involved some endless spit takes, too broad.

The show closes with the Wallenda company, and while it’s amazing enough at any time to see members ride bicycles across the wire, or, in the case of Khera Smith, rise from a sitting position on a chair balanced high above the ground, given the circumstances it’s nothing short of phenomenal. The show must go on, indeed.

Img 1580 yw2b21

The Wallendas

 

“Synergy” continues through March 5 under the Big Top near the University Town Center; for tickets and info call (941) 355-9805 or visit circusarts.org.

 

 

Filed under
dolly jacobs, nik wallenda, circus sarasota
Show Comments

Related Content

Hats Off to Dolly!

Circus Gala

02/02/2016 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Article

Circus Sarasota 2013 Opens

01/28/2013 By Megan McDonald

Article

A Day in the Life of Circus Arts Conservatory’s Dolly Jacobs

08/27/2014 By staff

Article

Party Girl: Circus Sarasota Gala

03/01/2013 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Shore's Mai Tai

02/08/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Coming Home

10 Bucks or Less: Bianca's Mexican Restaurant

02/08/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/08/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Super Snacks

The Best Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday

02/02/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

In Town

Geena Davis Is On a Mission for Gender Equality in the Media

3:07pm By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Orchid Ball

10:16am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Van Wezel Foundation Gala

10:09am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

10:03am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

After a Devastating Accident, The Circus Proves the Show Must Go On

9:57am By Kay Kipling Photography by Ian Dean

Preview

Wise Fool's SEESAW Shines Light on the Joys and Trials of Immigration

02/09/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Fashion & Shopping

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

12:27pm By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

02/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

On the Homefront

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Pop

Andy Warhol Is the Inspiration Behind a Kicky New Interior Design Project.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Making History

National Recognition for Center for Architecture Sarasota’s New Home

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

02/08/2017 By Staff

The Rest of Your Life

How to Retire to Sarasota

02/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

02/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO