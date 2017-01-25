Cleveland-Themed Eatery Plans April Opening

Cleveland Kitchen's "city chicken" Image: Courtesy Maggie Hughes

The city of Cleveland is having a moment, with a surge of investment and interest driven by factors both prosaic (the city's health care industry) and exceptional (the return of one Mr. LeBron James). Now those of us in Sarasota can see if the Cleveland fascination extends to another realm: cuisine. Cleveland Kitchen, a new restaurant, will open in Lakewood Ranch in April.

The eatery is the brainchild of Steve and Cindy Novak. Steve worked in the Cleveland restaurant scene for 30-plus years and worked alongside Cindy at a pair of restaurants. A press release promises "iconic" dishes from northeast Ohio, including "city chicken" or "mock chicken," a dish made out of ground pork that's breaded, stuck on a stick and deep-fried. You'll also find "rice sausage" (a custom blend made in partnership with Geier's Sausage Kitchen), chicken paprikash, meatloaf, cabbage rolls, bratwursts and other hearty fare.

Sounds tasty. And the restaurant is opening shortly before the NBA playoffs begin—right in time to support a certain NBA superstar's quest for a repeat championship. Smart move.

Cleveland Kitchen will be located at 2539 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Follow the restaurant on Facebook for updates.