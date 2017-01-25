  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

The Land

Cleveland-Themed Eatery Plans April Opening

LeBron fans will soon have a new spot to call home.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/25/2017 at 10:22am

Cleveland kitchen ywqqer

Cleveland Kitchen's "city chicken"

Image: Courtesy Maggie Hughes

The city of Cleveland is having a moment, with a surge of investment and interest driven by factors both prosaic (the city's health care industry) and exceptional (the return of one Mr. LeBron James). Now those of us in Sarasota can see if the Cleveland fascination extends to another realm: cuisine. Cleveland Kitchen, a new restaurant, will open in Lakewood Ranch in April.

The eatery is the brainchild of Steve and Cindy Novak. Steve worked in the Cleveland restaurant scene for 30-plus years and worked alongside Cindy at a pair of restaurants. A press release promises "iconic" dishes from northeast Ohio, including "city chicken" or "mock chicken," a dish made out of ground pork that's breaded, stuck on a stick and deep-fried. You'll also find "rice sausage" (a custom blend made in partnership with Geier's Sausage Kitchen), chicken paprikash, meatloaf, cabbage rolls, bratwursts and other hearty fare.

Sounds tasty. And the restaurant is opening shortly before the NBA playoffs begin—right in time to support a certain NBA superstar's quest for a repeat championship. Smart move.

Cleveland Kitchen will be located at 2539 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Follow the restaurant on Facebook for updates.

Filed under
LeBron James, Cleveland, lakewood ranch, restaurant openings, restaurant news, Cleveland Kitchen
Show Comments

Related Content

Local Motion

Local-Focused Tampa Restaurant Chain Coming to Downtown Sarasota

04/08/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Magnifique

New C'est La Vie! Opens Sept. 12

09/02/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Article

Polo Grill Gets a Makeover

01/06/2014 By John Bancroft

Nice Slice

New Pizza Joint Opens Monday

01/18/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

10:19am By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

New Restaurant Openings, a Blues Festival, and a Michael's On East Wine Tasting

9:07am By Riley Board

Taste Test

Dining Our Way Around St. Armands

01/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

High Steaks

Prime Serious Steakhouse Opens at Sarasota Square Mall

01/23/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Nice Slice

New Pizza Joint Opens Monday

01/18/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Still Out There

Forks & Corks Grand Tasting Tickets May Be Sold Out, But There's Still Plenty to Do

01/17/2017 By Riley Board

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

01/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

01/23/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Limelight

Sarasota Opera Gala

01/23/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's The Originalist

01/23/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Gary W. Sweetman

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

01/20/2017 Photography by Cliff Roles

Review

Venice Theatre's Stage II's Frost/Nixon

01/20/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Renee McVety

Fashion & Shopping

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Together at Last

Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

01/20/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

01/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

News & Profiles

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

01/23/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grab a Sign

Protesters Ready to Hit the Streets in D.C. and Here in Sarasota

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 3 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO