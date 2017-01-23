  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

"I think what we did in Iraq was the right thing to do. I still believe that."

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/23/2017 at 3:09pm

Dick cheney vwlxpd

Former Vice President Dick Cheney

Image: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

On the heels of a tumultuous three-day period that included both the inauguration of President Donald Trump and mass protests attended millions around the globe, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in town for a pair of speeches as part of the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series, outlined what he sees as the challenges ahead during a media scrum held Monday morning.

Cheney largely complimented Trump and offered praise for his cabinet picks, particularly Cheney's "personal friend" Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil and now Trump's pick for secretary of state, and the already-confirmed Secretary of Defense James Mattis. But Cheney also made it clear where he disagrees with the president. In an interview published last week, Trump told The Times of London that the 2003 invasion of Iraq, launched during the Bush administration in which Cheney served, "was one of the worst decisions, possibly the worst decision ever made in the history of our country," adding, "It's one of the worst messes of all time."

"Obviously I disagree with his views," Cheney said when asked about those comments. "I think what we did in Iraq was the right thing to do. I still believe that." 

Cheney later argued that the removal of Saddam Hussein from power frightened Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi into surrendering weapons of mass destruction. "If we hadn't taken down Saddam, Gaddafi would not have surrendered his materials. Now Gaddafi's gone, dead, [and] ISIS plays a significant role today in Libya, [and] they would have inherited that material," Cheney said. "So that whole area of terrorism, weapons of mass destruction and so forth, everybody wants to say, 'Well, there wasn't any WMD in Iraq,' but that's a small, small way to look at the problem."

Cheney also differed with Trump on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which Trump called "obsolete" in the same Times interview. "NATO's crucial," Cheney said. "NATO's maybe the best, or most successful, alliance in history. ... To suggest that it's obsolete is not correct. It's not obsolete. A lot of our NATO allies sent troops to serve alongside ours in Afghanistan after 9/11 and a lot of European soldiers were killed supporting what essentially was our response to an attack upon the United States."

Cheney may disagree with Trump on the Iraq War and NATO, but he still credited the president for "being strong on defense" and said the current military is in disrepair.

"He's going to have a full-time job just repairing the damage that's been done to our military, to our relationships with our traditional friends and allies around the world," Cheney said. Russia, China, North Korea and others represent threats, as well, he said: "The threat levels are going up, the dangers are increasing and our capability to deal with them has gone down because of the way the Obama administration has operated for the last eight years."

The former vice president called the weekend's women's marches "fascinating" and a "significant movement." While admitting he didn't agree with the event's political objectives, he called the protests "part of the American tradition."

"There's something positive ... when we can simultaneously swear in a new president and at the same time have a democratic process of people expressing their views," he said. "It's their right and we shouldn't be surprised by it, or annoyed by it."

Listen to audio from this morning's press briefing hereThe Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series continues with actress Geena Davis on Monday, Feb. 13. For information on Davis' appearance and other future events, click here.

Filed under
Iraq War, Iraq, ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, Saddam Hussein, James Mattis, Women's March on Washington, terrorism, national security, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, ISIS, Donald Trump, politics, Ringling College Library Association Town Hall lecture series, Dick Cheney
Show Comments

Related Content

On View

"Cirque / Cyrk / Cirkus: Circus Posters Across Europe" Opens at The Ringling

03/09/2016 By Megan McDonald

Art News

The Ringling’s Phantom Bodies: The Human Aura in Art Explores Heavy Themes of Human Nature

06/22/2016 By Felicity Warner

Article

Michael Eisner Opens 2016 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series

01/20/2016 By Susan Burns

Article

Neil deGrasse Tyson Speaks to Sold-Out Sarasota Audiences

03/24/2015 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Taste Test

Dining Our Way Around St. Armands

01/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

High Steaks

Prime Serious Steakhouse Opens at Sarasota Square Mall

01/23/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Nice Slice

New Pizza Joint Opens Monday

01/18/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Still Out There

Forks & Corks Grand Tasting Tickets May Be Sold Out, But There's Still Plenty to Do

01/17/2017 By Riley Board

On Tap

A Brewery Cookout, a Food Truck Rally and the Second Annual Seafood and Music Festival

01/17/2017 By Riley Board

Feast Mode

The 5 Best Things We Ate This Week

01/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker, Ilene Denton, and Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

01/23/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Limelight

Sarasota Opera Gala

01/23/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's The Originalist

01/23/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Gary W. Sweetman

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

01/20/2017 Photography by Cliff Roles

Together at Last

Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

01/20/2017 By Staff

Review

Venice Theatre's Stage II's Frost/Nixon

01/20/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Renee McVety

Fashion & Shopping

Together at Last

Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

01/20/2017 By Staff

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

01/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

News & Profiles

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

01/23/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grab a Sign

Protesters Ready to Hit the Streets in D.C. and Here in Sarasota

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 3 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO