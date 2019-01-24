  1. Arts & Entertainment
Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

The annual luncheon, held at Michael's On East, welcomed keynote speaker Seth Morano, a student at Booker High.

Photography by Lori Sax 1/24/2019 at 10:05am

Morano won for best quote in this year's Embracing Our Differences exhibition at Bayfront Park.

There was also a moment to remember the late Carol Poteat-Buchanan, a philanthropist, education advocate and co-founder of Embracing Our Differences, who was passionate about promoting the values of diversity, inclusion and respect in the community.

