Limelight
Embracing Our Differences Luncheon
The annual luncheon, held at Michael's On East, welcomed keynote speaker Seth Morano, a student at Booker High.
Morano won for best quote in this year's Embracing Our Differences exhibition at Bayfront Park.
There was also a moment to remember the late Carol Poteat-Buchanan, a philanthropist, education advocate and co-founder of Embracing Our Differences, who was passionate about promoting the values of diversity, inclusion and respect in the community.