First Look: Ella Moss Launches at Dillard's at The Mall at University Town Center

First off, in case you missed it, I want to introduce myself. My name is Heather Saba. Previously, I was the Black Tie editor for The Observer. In 2016, I became a stay-at-home mom...which led to me being a stay-at-home mom with a blog (Chic in Sarasota). And now I'm still doing all of that, but I'm also taking over Heather Dunhill's role as fashion blogger for Sarasota Magazine! I have some fashionable shoes to fill, but I'm thrilled to have this opportunity, and I can't wait to share all things fashion and beauty with you.

To start, I'm going to share with you an amazing experience I had a few weeks ago. On Saturday, Oct. 13, I spoke on an influencer panel at the launch of Ella Moss at Dillard's at The Mall at University Town Center, and it was such an incredible experience. You can read more about the influencer panel, the Q&A and the event itself on my personal blog, but right now, I'm focusing on the most important part of the event: the Ella Moss redesign...and the clothes!

Ella Moss made a name for itself back in 2002 with flowy knits and feminine pieces...a look that had celebrities like Mischa Barton, Hilary Duff and Sophia Bush flocking to the brand. Even Carrie Bradshaw wore an Ella Moss dress on an episode of Sex and the City.



Now, 16 years later, Ella Moss has reinvented itself. The new collection is focused on feminine designs that can be worn from day to night.

The most notable part of the brand's makeover is the addition of denim. Now, this is extremely exciting for me because I am obsessed with denim. I love my denim jeans as much as my lululemon leggings. I have an unusually large collection of denim jackets, and every single one serves a very different and very necessary purpose. I love denim tops. Denim shorts. Denim skirts. Denim shoes. I love denim as much as Britney and Justin loved denim in 2001. So now, a brand known for its effortlessly chic looks has denim added into the mix...yes, please!

Sticking true to its roots, the staples that defined Ella Moss aren't gone. A few throwback styles have been incorporated, and the addition of those classics is why this entire line is perfection. The asymmetric, handkerchief-hemline dresses, the twist-front details and sweetheart necklines, the stripes, the soft, comfortable fabrics—all of these pieces bring the new collection full circle.

As far as the new designs, you've got your core basics with the denim additions—high-rise skinny jeans, destroyed boyfriend-cut and straight-leg jeans, flared jeans, embroidered and two-toned jeans, a patchwork denim skirt, an oversized two-toned denim pullover, a crop denim jacket and a frayed denim shirt jacket that I just had to have.

In addition to the denim, there are boxy sweatshirts, bow-sleeve tees, asymmetrical dresses and so much more—and lucky for you, Dillard's at The Mall at UTC carries the majority of the line, so head there and check it out for yourself.