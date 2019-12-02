Sarasota-Manatee Is Becoming a Destination for the Equestrian Set

Florida is big horse country.

In fact, the Sunshine State is the third most populated horse state behind Texas and California, with more than 500,000 horses and a $6.5 billion economic impact.

Sarasota and Manatee are a growing part of this horse world. Our more affordable rural land and proximity to the two major hubs of winter equestrian show circuits in Wellington, Florida, and Ocala, Florida, as well as closer-to-home show opportunities in Venice, make the region a top choice for hunter-jumper facilities and equestrian professionals like trainers, veterinarians, chiropractors, massage therapists—and even horse psychics—who support them.

The hunter-jumper sport is a rarified one. In places like Wellington, a village west of Palm Beach that hosts the Winter Equestrian Festival that runs from January through March, the sport is a world filled with Gucci bags, Patek Philippe watches, Maseratis and million-dollar horses ridden by those who can afford them. (Three of the top-ranked riders are the daughters of billionaires Steve Jobs, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates.)

But here in Sarasota and Manatee, the hunter-jumper world is understated and welcoming. That appeals to horse people who don’t like the glitz, pressure and pace of the major horse hubs. And you don’t even have to own a horse to enjoy the sport. You can watch top-ranked riders and horses at Fox Lea Farm in Venice for eight weeks during the Venice Equestrian Tour, Jan. 15-March 8.