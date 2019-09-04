Sarasota, Venice Named 'Best Places to Retire in Florida'

Downtown Venice Image: Shutterstock

Investment U, a financial news website, has named Sarasota No. 1 and Venice No. 5 its 2019 list of the "Best Places to Retire in Florida." The site ranked Florida cities based on housing costs, healthcare and medical centers, recreational activities and entertainment, population, economy, crime rates and proximity to major cities; additionally, Sarasota was lauded for its culture, arts, "historic feel" and "vibrant atmosphere," and Venice for its "boutique shopping," "superb dining" and "stunning beaches." You can see the full list of cities here.