Sarasota Cuban Ballet School Names New Board Members, Administrative Director

A Sarasota Cuban Ballet School performance. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School has welcomed five new members to its board of directors, as well as an administrative director to its staff. The board members are Michael J. Shelton, chairman; John Simon, vice-chairman; Mary Anne Servian, treasurer; Terry Romine, secretary; and Peter Kretzmer, member. Ian Tanzer, a retired professional dancer with Boston Ballet, Ballet West and Sarasota Ballet, has been named administrative director.