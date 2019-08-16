Registration Is Open for Sarasota County's 2019 Sustainability Workshop

Early-bird registration is now open for Sarasota County's 14th Annual Sustainable Communities Workshop on Nov. 14, a day-long event to showcase strategies for healthy, resilient, thriving communities. With the theme of "Growing Greener Generations," multi-generational panelists will discuss the latest sustainability strategies, resources and best practices, and opportunities for involvement locally. Specific topics include resiliency, food production, social equity, biodiversity, green economy and other topics through our multi-generational panels. The workshop's three keynote speakers are author and director Josh Tickell; Chris Castro, director of Orlando's Office of Sustainability & Resilience and developer of Fleet Farming, a social enterprise that redefines local food systems by building organic farms on residential lawns; and Syd Kitson, chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners, a firm that specializes in creating and developing master-planned communities focused on sustainable, responsible growth.

Early-bird registration for $35 is available through Oct. 14 and $45 after; a student rate is available for $25. All registrations include continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack by a Sarasota County Green Business partner. Click here to learn more.