Lee Wetherington Homes CEO Named Florida Certified 'Master Builder'

Florida Certified Master Builders must meet strict requirements and demonstrate a proven track record of building expertise, business stability, integrity and exceptional customer service.

By Staff 7/29/2019 at 1:30pm

Lee Wetherington Homes' Magnolia model in Cypress Glen.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Tallahassee-based Florida Certified Master Builder, an organization created to help consumers find a builder they can trust, has named Lee Wetherington Homes CEO Gregg Carlson a "Florida Certified Master Builder" (FCMB). FCMBs must meet strict requirements and demonstrate a proven track record of building expertise, business stability, integrity and exceptional customer service. 

Lee Wetherington Homes has previously been named "America's Best Builder" by Builder magazine and is the recipient of more than 300 Parade of Homes awards. The company is also environmentally conscious and certified by Florida Green Build and FPL Build Smart. The company currently builds in Cypress Glen at River Wilderness, The Islands on the Manatee River, The Founders Club, and the Lakewood Ranch communities of LakeHouse Cove at Waterside, Country Club East, and The Lake Club.  

