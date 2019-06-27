Sarasota Ballet Names New Director of Development

Sara Robinson Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Ballet director Iain Webb and executive director Joseph Volpe have named Sara Curtis Robinson as the ballet's director of development starting July 1. Robinson joins the company from Celebrity Series of Boston, where she led annual and capital fundraising programs as the organization’s chief advancement officer. Prior to joining Celebrity Series of Boston, Robinson served on the Board of Trustees of Palm Beach Day Academy and held positions at Palm Beach Day Academy, Worth Collection and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. She holds a CFRE from Boston University and a B.A. from Pine Manor College.