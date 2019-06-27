JPL & Associates Signs Five-Year Lease in South Sarasota

8830 S. Tamiami Trail Image: Courtesy Photo

JPL & Associates, LLC has executed a five-year lease for Suite 100 of 8830 S. Tamiami Trail from North Creek Development, LLC. The office is just south of The Oaks on Tamiami Trail, the suite is 2,053 square feet and features an efficient layout, private bathroom, kitchenette, large conference room and private entrance. Eric Massey of Michael Saunders & Company Commercial Real Estate represented the transaction.