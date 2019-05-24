Nathan Benderson Park to Host 2020 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Rowing Team Trials

Nathan Benderson Park has been selected as the site for the 2020 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic rowing team trials, to be held in April 2020. Nathan Benderson Park also hosted 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials.

The exact boat classes that will be racing in Sarasota won’t be finalized until the completion of the 2019 World Rowing Championships, held Aug. 25-Sept. 1 in Linz, Austria; however, the 2020 trials event is expected to feature racing in eight Olympic events and three Paralympic events. In 2016, the trials featured racing in nine boat classes, including the women’s single sculls, where Gevvie Stone made the Olympic team before eventually winning the silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games.

“We are thrilled that Sarasota and Nathan Benderson Park will continue our support of the sport of rowing and the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the United States by hosting the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials,” says Stephen V. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, which operates Nathan Benderson Park. “This is part of a larger, long-term vision for our partnership with USRowing, to be at the center of rowing in the U.S. We look forward to hosting these amazing athletes and to providing an outstanding stage on which to perform.”

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will run July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo, Japan. The 2020 Paralympic Games are scheduled for Aug. 25-Sept. 6.