New Models in Lakewood Ranch, the Preserve at West Villages, The Founders Club and More

The Seagrove model gathering room. Image: Courtesy Del Webb

Del Webb Lakewood Ranch had debuted two new models in its 55-plus active adult community off State Road 70 in east Bradenton. The Seagrove model, shown here, has 1,448 square feet of living space with great room and owner’s suite. The Cascadia model has 1,602 square feet of living space with flex room and extended lanai.

The Clifton B model Image: Courtesy D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Southwest Florida is now selling a new phase of single-family and twin villa homes at the Preserve at West Villages. Six designs, many of them with preserve and lake views, are priced from the mid-$200,000s and range from 1,526 to 2,587 square feet of living space. Shown here is the Clifton B model.

The entrance to Aria Image: Neal Signature Homes

Neal Signature Homes has broken ground on its newest luxury home community, Aria, in north Venice. The 152-acre gated community eventually will have 182 single-family homes, many of them with preserve or lake views. Eight floor plans range from two to four bedrooms with 2,169 to 3,777 square feet of living space.

The Cameron model Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

London Bay Homes is building the new Cameron model at The Founders Club, the luxury golf community off Fruitville Road in east Sarasota County. The Cameron will have 3,092 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms, three baths and an open concept design that blends the great room, kitchen and dining room with outdoor spaces. The home, furnished by Romanza Interior Design, is priced at $1,381,240.

The Magnolia model Image: Courtesy Lee Wetherington Homes

Lee Wetherington Homes has introduced the Magnolia model in the maintenance-free neighborhood of Cypress Glen, behind the gates of River Wilderness Golf & Country Club in Parrish. Winner of four awards in the 2019 Parade of Homes—Best Overall, Best Kitchen, Best Floor Plan (tie) and Best Architectural Detail (tie)—the Magnolia has 2,017 square feet of living space with two bedrooms plus a third bedroom or den flex, a great room, a kitchen and dining area, and two baths. It is priced from the mid $400,000s.