Team Tony Cancer Foundation Hires Support Program Coordinator

Kelly Deam Image: Courtesy Photo

The Team Tony Cancer Foundation, a Sarasota-based nonprofit organization that provides free peer-to-peer cancer support and resources to cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers in the local community, recently hired Kelly Deam as its support program coordinator.

Deam brings more than 16 years of experience in the not-for-profit sector to her position at the Team Tony Cancer Foundation. In her new role, Deam will oversee the peer-to-peer mentor and medical grant assistance programs and other project management tasks at the growing nonprofit.

A native of St. Louis, Mo., her past positions include manager of quality assurance and volunteers for Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, director of development and alumni relations for the American Youth Foundation, and development director for Boys Hope Girls Hope and Friends of Kids with Cancer.

Deam and other staff members from the Team Tony Cancer Foundation will work out of the nonprofit’s new headquarters located at 3562 S. Osprey Ave. in Sarasota. Called the Cancer Connection Center (C3), the coffee-shop-style concept provides a safe, warm, supportive and welcoming environment designed to deliver peer-to-peer support, create a sense of belonging, and provide free resources and educational opportunities to enhance the well-being of those impacted by cancer.