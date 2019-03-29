Iconic Sarasota Home Named to National Register of Historic Places

The Umbrella House Image: Anton Grassl/Esto Photography

Architect Paul Rudolph’s internationally acclaimed Umbrella House in Sarasota was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house, one of Paul Rudolph’s first solo projects, was commissioned by entrepreneur Philip Hiss in 1952 to be the eye-catching model home for his new Lido Shores development. Architectural Digest called the building “one of the five most remarkable houses of the mid-20th century.” Originally fabricated of wooden uprights and tomato stake slats, the home’s “umbrella” shade structure was lost in a tropical storm in the 1960s and wasn't restored until 2011.