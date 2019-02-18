Jewel Penthouse Sells for $5.5 Million

The Jewel Image: Courtesy Premier Sotheby's International Realty

In an off-market transaction, a 17th-floor penthouse at The Jewel, a luxury tower along downtown Sarasota’s bayfront, has sold for $5.5 million—the highest priced condo sale in Sarasota and Manatee counties so far in 2019.

Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, and Betsy Sublette of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate was the listing agent. The sale was just under the 2018 highest condominium sale of $5,695,000 at Aqua on Golden Gate Point, which Schemmel listed and also sold.

Among The Jewel’s amenities are a 20-meter infinity pool, gym and yoga rooms, paddle tennis court and putting green. This penthouse also has a private two-car garage.

The condominium tower debuted in 2017, and according to the property appraiser’s website, this unit then was purchased for $2.85 million.