Atlas Building Company Hires Vice-President of Operations

The company also promoted Charlie Woehle to the position of vice-president of pre-construction services.

By Staff 10/21/2019 at 2:52pm

Chuck Evans

Image: Courtesy Photo

Atlas Building Company, a commercial construction company headquartered in Sarasota, recently hired Chuck Evans as vice-president of operations and appointed Charlie Woehle to the position of vice-president of pre-construction services.

Evans will oversee all construction-related operations. He brings executive-level experience in commercial construction, having served for the past seven years as the president of Sarasota-based DM Constructors. Woehle, who had been serving as vice-president of construction, is now vice-president of pre-construction services. In this role he will work closely with Atlas clients during the pre-construction phase to ensure that their construction plans align with their current and future business needs. 

Atlas Building Company
