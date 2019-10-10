Venice Regional Bayfront Health Appoints Chief Quality Officer

Carole Beauchamp, R.N. Image: Courtesy Photo

Venice Regional Bayfront Health has appointed Carole Beauchamp, R.N., as the hospital’s chief quality officer. Beauchamp has more than 30 years of health care experience in clinical, management and consulting roles. Most recently, she served as a quality consultant to Bayfront Health hospitals, including Venice Regional. Beauchamp began her health care career in Florida as a registered nurse at Boca Raton Community Hospital. She holds a bachelor of science degree from Indiana University and a degree in nursing from Broward Community College. She also has earned the designations of Certified Joint Commission Professional and diplomat of the American Board of Quality and Utilization Review.