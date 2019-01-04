Meet the Winners of Our 2019 Unity Awards

With its annual Unity Awards, Sarasota Magazine celebrates the people, companies and projects that advance equality, diversity and inclusion in our community and around the world. This year's Unity Award winners are advocates for those in crisis, for the physically and mentally disabled, and for those from different cultures, genders, races and religious backgrounds. To join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals, join as at our Unity Awards Celebration & Luncheon, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $65.

We're proud to announce this year's winners: