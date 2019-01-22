  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

Ian Black Real Estate recently hired Zoë Carvel and Katie Hawkins.

By Staff 1/22/2019 at 11:41am

Zoë Carvel (left) and Katie Hawkins

Image: Courtesy Noelle Fox

Ian Black Real Estate recently hired Zoë Carvel as a sales associate and Katie Hawkins as director of marketing. Carvel was previously a realtor at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in South Florida, and before that, she worked at United Talent Agency, a talent agency in Los Angeles. Prior to joining Ian Black, Hawkins, meanwhile, was a graphic designer at Quicken Loans.

Filed under
Biz Daily, new hires, real estate, Ian Black Real Estate
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Eat This Now

Missed Out on Tickets to Forks & Corks' Grand Tasting? You Can Still Get in on the Fun With These Winemaker Events

10:58am By Staff

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

01/16/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Reading Our Tea Leaves

Want to Make Your Own Tea Blend? Here are Tips From an Expert

01/15/2019 By Megan McDonald

Let's Cook

Alex Jordan Brings the Flavors of Ethiopia to Sarasota

01/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Review

FST's Hand to God Tackles Serious Stuff Through Wild Comedy

01/21/2019 By Kay Kipling

Sneak Preview

Scott Hamilton on Living Strong with Cancer

01/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation Dinner-Dance

01/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's A Doll's House, Part 2 Offers Laughs and Reflection

01/20/2019 By Kay Kipling

Philanthropy

Sarasota Magazine's 'Party With a Purpose' Takes Place Jan. 29

01/18/2019 By Staff

Education

School Opens New $2.5 Million Sports Facility

01/18/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

01/04/2019 By Heather Saba

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

11:41am By Staff

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Drop in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

11:33am By Staff

Real estate

New Home Staging Business Launches

01/21/2019 By Staff

Deals

Yacht Club Picks Construction Firm for $340,000 Renovation

01/17/2019 By Staff

Construction

New Bradenton Development Announced

01/16/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Launches New Real Estate and Design Business

01/16/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Politics

$15 Minimum Wage Could Be on Next Year's Ballot

12:55pm By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

11:27am By Staff

What I've Learned

Charlayne Hunter-Gault on Journalism, Civil Rights and Faith

01/21/2019 By David Hackett

Data

Florida Unemployment Rate Steady

01/21/2019 By Staff

Science

Climate Change Conference Takes Place Friday

01/21/2019 By Staff

Retail

Consumers Increasingly Expect Free Shipping With Online Orders

01/21/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

11:27am By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe