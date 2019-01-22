New hires
Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director
Ian Black Real Estate recently hired Zoë Carvel and Katie Hawkins.
Ian Black Real Estate recently hired Zoë Carvel as a sales associate and Katie Hawkins as director of marketing. Carvel was previously a realtor at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in South Florida, and before that, she worked at United Talent Agency, a talent agency in Los Angeles. Prior to joining Ian Black, Hawkins, meanwhile, was a graphic designer at Quicken Loans.