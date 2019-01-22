Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

Zoë Carvel (left) and Katie Hawkins Image: Courtesy Noelle Fox

Ian Black Real Estate recently hired Zoë Carvel as a sales associate and Katie Hawkins as director of marketing. Carvel was previously a realtor at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in South Florida, and before that, she worked at United Talent Agency, a talent agency in Los Angeles. Prior to joining Ian Black, Hawkins, meanwhile, was a graphic designer at Quicken Loans.