Taste of Downtown, 'Darwin Nights' Indie Market,and More Local Dining Events

Sept. 14

Head over to Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom to get a taste for all things local. Each month, 73 Degree Flea will bring a market experience to the brewery featuring local artists, makers, designers, vintage purveyors as well as community nonprofits. You can also play cornhole, listen to live music and enjoy food trucks and dessert vendors to fill you up. Dog and kid friendly.

Sept. 15

Now in its fifth year, Sarasota Opera House brings you the Taste of Downtown, featuring downtown restaurants paired with wine and assorted beers. Proceeds benefit the Sarasota Youth Opera, which will be performing at the event. Tickets are $75 per person.

Sept. 15

73 Degree Flea is also bringing a new Night Owl pop-up market series to Good Liquid Brewing Company. Choose any beer or wine from the brewery's selection and shop items from local vendors and handmade goods. There will also be a food from the Code 941 food truck, which serves up fresh, Latin-inspired cuisin. 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Sept. 15

This month’s monthly food truck rally at JDub’s Brewing Company will feature live music from The Schmitz Brothers Band at 6 p.m. and bites from local food trucks including Smokin' Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile, Bulgogi Sarasota, Vanchetta Food Truck, Tropical Crepes & Waffles Food Truck, Stocking Stuffers, Fillaburger, Smokin' Bowls, Double W Ribeye Wagon, Pineapple Express and The Surly Mermaid.

Sept. 16

Join Jillian Ross, The Ferment Lady, for a kimchi-making workshop at the Crowley Museum. Ross will cover the basic methods to help you get started making kimchi at home. This class is for all levels of experience, whether you currently make it or are just getting started. All the supplies will be provided so that you may take home a jar of your own kimchi. Vegan option will be available, too. $35 per student must be paid in advance at paypal.me/crowleymuseum