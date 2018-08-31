Real Estate Marketing Company Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

From left to right: RSP USA chief operating officer Dominic Lentini, J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. president Jeff Charlotte, RSP USA chief executive officer Steve Snyder, Sivitz Innovative Designs chief executive officer and managing partner Ron Sivitz, RSP USA human resources and office administrator Shannan Garman and Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. recently broke ground on a new 23,437-square-foot Manatee County headquarters for RSP USA, a real estate marketing company founded in 1997. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction last week. RSP USA chief executive officer Steve Snyder, Manatee CountyCommissioner Vanessa Baugh and Brett Watson, a teaching pastor at Suncoast Community Church, all spoke. Located at 5110 Lena Road, Bradenton, the $3 million new facility is expected to be completed next spring.