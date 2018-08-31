Construction
Real Estate Marketing Company Breaks Ground on New Headquarters
Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. recently broke ground on a new 23,437-square-foot Manatee County headquarters for RSP USA, a real estate marketing company founded in 1997. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction last week. RSP USA chief executive officer Steve Snyder, Manatee CountyCommissioner Vanessa Baugh and Brett Watson, a teaching pastor at Suncoast Community Church, all spoke. Located at 5110 Lena Road, Bradenton, the $3 million new facility is expected to be completed next spring.