Weekly Planner
Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events
Beer, barbecue and more.
Live Music and Dinner
Aug. 31
The Good Liquid Brewing Company is hosting a "Live Music and Dinner" night. The Schnitzel Trailer will be serving authentic German food starting at 5 p.m., with platters, brats, spaetzel and more. The live music will be Brittani McCracken from 7–9 p.m.
Woodstock Revival Re-do at the Market
September 1st
The original date was rained out, so this event is coming back to the Sarasota Farmers Market on Sept. 1. From 9 a.m.–2 p.m., enjoy music from retro revival band, Paisley Craze; activities for kids including a rock wall, high jumpers, a free photo booth and peace sign paintings; a “Best Dressed Hippie” contest; vintage Volkswagen show; bicycle helmet giveaway for the first 50 children (under 16 and accompanied by an adult); and more interactive activities spanning three blocks of downtown.
Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen Inaugural Labor Day BBQ
Sept. 2
Join Marina Resort & Beach Club and its restaurant, Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen, for its inaugural Labor Day BBQ on the pool deck and outdoor patio of Eliza Ann’s. For $29 for adults and $18 for children under 12, guests can enjoy a buffet menu including a shrimp and andouille boil, Carolina Gold pork ribs, fish taco station, pork and molasses, baked beans and more. With purchase of an adult buffet, guests 21 or older will receive a complimentary beer, house wine or well liquor. There will also be live entertainment by local singer/songwriter Mike Sales and games available for all ages, including ping pong, corn hole, life-sized Jenga and more. Attendees are encouraged to stay for full pool access and enjoy their Sunday poolside.
Labor Day Pub Crawl
Sept. 2
Gilligan’s Island Bar Siesta Key is celebrating their annual Labor Day Pub Crawl. There will be live music, cocktails, T-shirts, Prizes and giveaways while supplies last! Drink special include $4 Budlights in souvenir cups starting at 9 p.m. and $4 Stoli drinks after 8 p.m.
Beach Club's Pre-Labor Day Bash
Sept. 2
The Beach Club Siesta Key will be host a pre-Labor Day bash. Check out its new “BeerioKart,” stay for "Beerlympics" from 3 – 7 p.m., enter to win $100/$50/$25 prizes, and listen live music from NoFilter from 9 p.m.–1 a.m. and “DJ Xtreme” until close.