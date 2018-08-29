Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

Aug. 31



The Good Liquid Brewing Company is hosting a "Live Music and Dinner" night. The Schnitzel Trailer will be serving authentic German food starting at 5 p.m., with platters, brats, spaetzel and more. The live music will be Brittani McCracken from 7–9 p.m.

September 1st

The original date was rained out, so this event is coming back to the Sarasota Farmers Market on Sept. 1. From 9 a.m.–2 p.m., enjoy music from retro revival band, Paisley Craze; activities for kids including a rock wall, high jumpers, a free photo booth and peace sign paintings; a “Best Dressed Hippie” contest; vintage Volkswagen show; bicycle helmet giveaway for the first 50 children (under 16 and accompanied by an adult); and more interactive activities spanning three blocks of downtown.

Sept. 2

Join Marina Resort & Beach Club and its restaurant, Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen, for its inaugural Labor Day BBQ on the pool deck and outdoor patio of Eliza Ann’s. For $29 for adults and $18 for children under 12, guests can enjoy a buffet menu including a shrimp and andouille boil, Carolina Gold pork ribs, fish taco station, pork and molasses, baked beans and more. With purchase of an adult buffet, guests 21 or older will receive a complimentary beer, house wine or well liquor. There will also be live entertainment by local singer/songwriter Mike Sales and games available for all ages, including ping pong, corn hole, life-sized Jenga and more. Attendees are encouraged to stay for full pool access and enjoy their Sunday poolside.

Sept. 2

Gilligan’s Island Bar Siesta Key is celebrating their annual Labor Day Pub Crawl. There will be live music, cocktails, T-shirts, Prizes and giveaways while supplies last! Drink special include $4 Budlights in souvenir cups starting at 9 p.m. and $4 Stoli drinks after 8 p.m.

Sept. 2

The Beach Club Siesta Key will be host a pre-Labor Day bash. Check out its new “BeerioKart,” stay for "Beerlympics" from 3 – 7 p.m., enter to win $100/$50/$25 prizes, and listen live music from NoFilter from 9 p.m.–1 a.m. and “DJ Xtreme” until close.