Sarasota Memorial Picks President for New South County Hospital

Sharon Roush Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System recently selected Sharon Roush as the founding president of the system’s new south county hospital, currently under construction. Roush is slated to step into the new executive role in July to oversee the design, construction and opening of Sarasota Memorial Hospital – Laurel Road and its ongoing operations. A resident of Sarasota, Roush comes from South Bay Hospital in Sun City, Florida, where she served as chief executive officer of the 138-bed community hospital.