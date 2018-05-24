Air Conditioning Company Names New Construction Services Director

Jon Kunz Image: Courtesy Clay Cone

Conditioned Air, a Naples-based air conditioning contracting and service firm that operates in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties, recently hired Jon Kunz as its director of construction services. In the role, Kunz will oversee and direct new construction activities, provide training to the construction team, manage project budgets and maintain quality standards for residential and commercial clients. Kunz has more than 35 years of industry experience.