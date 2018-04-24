Career Coach Updates Book Offering Career Advice for Artists

The cover of Caroll Michels' How to Survive and Prosper as an Artist: Selling Yourself Without Selling Your Soul Image: Courtesy Caroll Michels

Sarasota career coach Caroll Michels recently published the seventh edition of How to Survive and Prosper as an Artist: Selling Yourself Without Selling Your Soul. The book offers tips to beginning fine artists on how to launch their careers and experienced artists looking to relaunch their careers. In the new edition, Michels demystifies the inner workings of the art world and challenges the status quo. In addition to her work as a career coach, Michels is an art marketing consultant who works with artists throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and South and Central America. The new edition of her book is published by New York's Allworth Press.