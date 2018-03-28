The Makers Market and Workshops Awarded SCORE Small Business Championship

Bradenton's Makers Market and Workshops has been named a winner of The 2018 American Small Business Championship by SCORE. The title went to 102 entrepreneurs for their dedication to the success of their small businesses, and the award includes an all-expenses-paid trip to a training and networking event, SCORE mentoring and publicity throughout the year, and a chance to win one of three $15,000 grand prizes, made possible with the support of Sam’s Club.

Co-founded by Jennifer Bade and Jennifer Gunter in October 2016, The Makers Market and Workshops offers more than 20 different projects, from wood signs to home accessories such as raised pet feeders and serving trays, for guests to paint.