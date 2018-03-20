Robinson Preserve Extension Complete

Jon F. Swift Construction recently completed the 1.73-mile extension to the Robinson Preserve Trail. The extension, which includes rubber coating to accommodate walkers and joggers, comes just in time for next week's Robinson Preserve 5K/10K, March 23. “We wanted to use the Trail as a testing ground for the new material,” said Michael DiPinto, project manager for Manatee County. “The race is a great time to test it for athletes of all levels.”

The public can still register for the race and the opportunity to be the first to try out the new Trail. The Trail will then host a soft opening later in the week.

The completion of the Trail extension followed the recent opening of the Mosaic NEST and is the continuation of future expansion at Robinson Preserve. Other anticipated projects include kayak storage, picnic shelters, restroom and shade structures along the Trail, and Florida Power and Light has discussed the opportunity of a few solar panels.