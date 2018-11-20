Financial Adviser Named a 'Five Star Wealth Manager'

Raul Elizalde Image: Courtesy M.C. Coolidge

Sarasota investment adviser and investment columnist Raul Elizalde was recently recognized with the 2018 Five Star Wealth Manager award. Elizalde is the founder, president and chief investment officer of Path Financial, a 10-year-old investment advisory firm. The award is given by Five Star Professional, a national market research company that identifies exceptional wealth managers across the U.S., in terms of client satisfaction and service. Elizalde holds a master of business administration from University of California, Los Angeles and a master of science from the University of Buenos Aires.