University of South Florida Again Ranked as a Top College for Veterans

The University of South Florida was once again ranked as one of the country's top universities for veterans by Military Times magazine. The school was named the No. 2 college in the nation for the second consecutive year. To create the rankings, the publication looks at academic outcomes, veteran culture on campus, services, policies, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties. The country's top university for veterans, according to the magazine, is Georgia Southern University. Florida State University was ranked No. 20 in the list, the University of West Florida was ranked No. 48 and Jacksonville University was ranked No. 50.