Tip from the Heart (Benefiting Siesta Key Restaurants), an Evening in India, Anna Maria Island Bayfest and More Local Dining Events

Beer being served at Lucky's Market Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Join Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk for a Lagunitas Beer Pairing Dinner and Silent Auction. There will be hour d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner and dessert. The auction benefits The Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.

Friday, Oct. 19

Come support Siesta Key businesses—which have struggled due to the red tide outbreak this year—and enjoy food and drink specials at Key restaurants, plus a free trolley to from Morton's Market, from 5-10 p.m.. Participating restaurants and bars include Old Salty Dog, Cafe Gabbiano, Hub Baja Grill, The Cottage, Lelu Coffee Lounge, Siesta Key Oyster Bar, Clayton's Siesta Grille, Turtles, Beach Club, Senor Siesta, Daiquiri Deck, Flavio's, Siesta Key Wine Bar, the Lobster Pot, and Star Thai and Sushi.

Friday, Oct. 19

This second annual fundraising gala will take place at Michael’s on East. The event will feature Indian cuisine, performances and a full bar. The fundraiser benefits Share Care Global’s latest project “My Home,” a vision that is focused on helping up to 10 young women from troubled homes by providing a safe, stable and secure place to live.

Saturday, Oct. 20

2018 marks the 18th annual Bayfest on Anna Maria Island. There will be live music, arts and crafts, local food, a kid’s zone and a classic car Show. Admission is free.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Lucky’s Market is hosting a free fall festival “Harvest Fest.” From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be kids’ activities, an in-store pumpkin patch, a kids' costume contest, crafts and coloring, samples of apple variety, apple cider, Lucky’s apple pie, seasonal beer and wine tastings, fall food decorations, desserts and more.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Come out to Sarasota’s Monthly Food Truck Rally held at JDub’s Brewing Company to enjoy local beer, live music and local food trucks. Featured food trucks include: The Surly Mermaid Food Truck, Smokin Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile, Tropical Crepes & Waffles Food Truck, Double W Ribeye Wagon, Smokin Bowls, Mother Truckin Good, Code941 and Epic Eats.

Monday, Oct. 22

Nocha Latina is an evening dedicated for fun, food, music, drinks and to hear from students in the UnidosNow program. Featured food and drink includes tapas, fine wine and beer from Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine, Inkawasi and other Hispanic restaurants in town. It will be held at the rooftop of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s new building.