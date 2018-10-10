  1. Eat & Drink
A Taste of UTC, Oktoberfest And More Local Dining Events

Including a Caribbean Evening Under the Stars and the 19th annual Firehouse Chili Cookoff.

By Ashley Cooper 10/10/2018 at 12:55pm

'Tis the season for Oktoberfest.

Image: Shutterstock

 

Taste of UTC

October 11

Taste of UTC is back with popular Mall at University Town Center eats and treats for the month of October. Options will include a three-course lunch for $15 at Brio Tuscan Grill, Seasons 52, Sophie's at Saks Fifth Avenue and the The Capital Grille; three-course dinner for $29 at Brio Tuscan Grill, Seasons 52 and Sophie's; and a three-course dinner for $49 at The Capital Grille.

Caribbean Evening Under the Stars

October 12

Join The Westin Sarasota for a night of music and dancing presented by the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of Florida. The event includes a menu of appetizers, door prizes, raffles and exotic drinks at a cash bar. One hundred percent of all contributions benefit Puerto Rico Small Farmer.

Oktoberfest at JDub’s Brewing Company

October 13

Oktoberfest is in full swing at JDub’s Brewing Company. From 2-10 p.m. on October 13, there will be beer garden games, beer specials, live music from Audio Orchid from 6–10 p.m. and more.

Good’toberfest

October 13

Good Liquid Brewing Company is celebrating Oktoberfest with its very own “Good’toberfest.” From 12 – 8 p.m., the Schnitzel Trailer Food Truck will serve authentic German food outside by the beer garden, and there will be live entertainment, a best-dressed German outfit contest, desserts by Sweet Niche Baking Co., and specially brewed Good Liquid German-style beers on tap, including a pilsner, Kolsch, hefeweizen, doppelbock and amber lager.

Oktoberfest at Eliza Ann's Coastal Kitchen

October 13

Join Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club and its restaurant, Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen, for its inaugural Oktoberfest. For $29.99 per adult (advance ticket) or $34.99 (day-of) and $17.99 per child under 12, guests can enjoy a German-inspired biergarten buffet menu including beer-braised brats, weiner schnitzel, Bavarian salted pretzels, Black Forest cake and more. With purchase of an adult buffet, guests 21 years of age and older will receive a complimentary beer, house wine or well liquor.  Live German entertainment will be provided, as well as games for all ages including ping pong, cornhole, life-size Jenga and more.

19th Annual Firehouse Chili Cookoff

October 14

Hosted by Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund and Morton’s Gorumet Market, this year marks the 19th annual Firehouse Chili Cookoff. Admission is free; for $10, you can sample all of the chilis and vote for your favorite. Event runs from 2-5 p.m.

