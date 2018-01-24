  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Napulé Ristorante Italiano

This new South Sarasota hotspot will transport you to Italy.

By Marsha Fottler 1/24/2018 at 4:33pm Published in the February 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Dps 0012 c9ze0x

Crowds have already discovered Napulé, where Antonio Mancini mans the pizza oven.

Image: Daniel Perales

I tried three times before I could book a table for dinner at Napulé, which tells you that this new restaurant on Sarasota’s South Tamiami Trail doesn’t need any validating words from me. Hordes have already discovered it and are making Napulé their favorite new spot for exceptional pizza, expertly crafted pasta dishes, homemade sausage creations and delicious and beautifully spiced seafood preparations.

 It was worth the wait to secure a table. Ah, that tender octopus in a chile-tomato sauce served with crostini bread that you use to soak up the liquid after you demolish the sea creature ($12.95)! The steamed mixed seafood marinated in lemon dressing is as simple a dish as you can imagine, yet it will meet the expectations of a connoisseur at $13.95.

Dps 0694 1 e4ova4

Image: Daniel Perales

Napulé’s owners, Alessandro De Ferdinando and Giuseppe Del Sole, were the proprietors of Made in Italy in Venice, a spot that became locally famous over five years for pizzas made by the yard, shaped in a rectangle and devoured by  patrons. These pizzas used to dazzle customers in Venice, and now they are doing the same in Sarasota in a corner space at Napulé that is the focal point in a two-story restaurant where a lot is happening. 

The pizzas are cooked in a wood-burning oven with a handsome gold-tile dome. It was imported from Napulé and customized for this restaurant. If you want to watch the process up close, there’s a marble bar with a few seats where you can talk to the pizza and calzone maker. Or you might sit upstairs at a table near the rail and look down on the pizza station, the open kitchen, the dessert cold case and the artistic display of cured meat and cheeses. 

At the pizza hub, the dough masters can do 20 or so concoctions, and whole-wheat crust is available upon request. Pizzas range from about $11-$14, the most expensive featuring rapini and eggplant. (Because of an emphasis on vegetables across the menu, this restaurant is a viable vegetarian choice.) Specialty pizzas cost about $15 because they include expensive ingredients such as black truffle, speck or prosciutto. In Italy, it’s common to put potatoes on pizza. Not so much in America, but if you want to rise to a new taste challenge, choose the Violetta—purple potato, pancetta and both smoked and fresh mozzarella.   

Dps 0225 1 qg0knj

Napulé's dishes can all transport you to Italy.

Image: Daniel Perales

Meat lovers should not miss the mixed grill of lamb and sausage. But the lobster fettuccine, carbonara made with square house-made spaghetti, gnocchi with eggplant or classic saltimboccca can all transport you to Rome or Naples. Many of the recipes feature rapini, a slightly bitter, smaller cousin of broccoli. Rapini is in full glory at Napulé, where the kitchen knows how to bring out the best of this green vegetable that ought to be more popular in America than it is. Try the sautéed house sausage with toothsome rapini at $13.95 and be convinced. Or do the pork chop stuffed with rapini, smoked mozzarella, speck and served with truffle mashed potato for $29.95. Filling and rich. For a Roman riff on steak ($20.95), the tagliata de Manzo is grilled grass-fed New York strip with arugula, porcini, shaved Parmesan and truffle oil on top.

Dps 0836 dkbpxy

Image: Daniel Perales

The menu is wide-ranging within the southern regions of Italy and the island of Ischia. The comfort-food lasagna is all that it should be at $15.95, and the fettuccine with porcini mushroom and truffle cream at $17.95 is a gourmet vegetarian item. Wines at Napulé pair with the regional foods; most are from Italy, California and Argentina. The price range is a sensible $26-$130, with one bottle tempting expense accounts at $280. Additionally, there’s a full bar.

Desserts are plentiful, ranging from a delicate, creamy lemon tart to traditional cannoli, tiramisu and specialty cakes that are rich and dark. 

Dps 0390 wngcmd

Desserts at Napulé are plentiful.

Image: Daniel Perales

The decor is modern industrial-chic, which means a lot of hard surface and exposed ceiling mechanicals. The room is handsomely done, especially the tiles, light fixtures and the glittering pizza station. Above the open-kitchen area, a movie screen shows old Italian movies, mostly comedies and many starring the famous Toto, whose expressions and gestures communicate his dilemmas so well that it makes no difference that the sound is muted. 

The movies add to the general choreographed chaos, with servers running up and down stairs juggling plates and wine bottles and people talking loudly at the bar or at the wooden tables downstairs, outside and upstairs where the best seats are.

Parking is awkward, so take advantage of the free valet parking. If you get there at the very end of lunch hour, you might be able to park yourself, but I wouldn’t count on it; this place has conquered the city. Count me in; I surrender to the Italian food at Napulé.             

Filed under
italian food, Napulé
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Made in Italy

$$ Italian, Pizza 117 W, Venice Ave

A favorite with locals and tourists alike for its pizza by the yard that comes fresh from the wood-burning oven.

Editor’s Pick

Napulè

$$$ Italian 7129 S. Tamiami Trail

Napulè is the latest from Giuseppe Del Sole and Alessandro Di Ferdinando, the former owners of Made in Italy. The restaurant offers a traditional Italian men...

Related Content

Review

Review: Italian Tradition Opens in the Rosemary District

09/27/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Retail

New Whole Foods Opens Jan. 31

01/10/2018 By staff

Eat This Now

The Food Lovers' Guide to Sarasota

01/01/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Ilene Denton, and Hannah Wallace

Breaking News

UberEATS Comes to Sarasota

11/08/2017 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Napulé Ristorante Italiano

01/24/2018 By Marsha Fottler

Weekly Planner

Wine Dinners at Salute, Element and More Local Dining Events

01/24/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Certified Fresh

Five Great Produce Memberships

01/22/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Bowl Game

10 Bucks Or Less: Rice Bowl Asian House

01/22/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 25-31

01/24/2018 By Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2018

Embracing Our Differences Fosters the Spirit of Inclusion and Diversity

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

Limelight

Jewels on the Bay Opening Night Party

01/22/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Glass Act

Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion Now Open at The Ringling

01/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Morning After Grace Goes for Laughs Before Heart

01/21/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 18-24

01/18/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

01/24/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Winning Looks from the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Design Trends

What’s New in Interior Design in 2018

01/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

A Conversation on Historic Preservation, Brooks + Scarpa is Focus of New CFAS Exhibit, Stock Signature Homes’ Lakewood Ranch Tour

01/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit Living Center Celebrates Opening of New Building

01/22/2018 By Staff

Data

Ackerman Group Ranked as Top Real Estate Sales Team for 2017

01/22/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Leadership

Goodwill Offers Workshop on Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

01/24/2018 By Staff

New hires

Nonprofit Picks New Director of Development

01/24/2018 By Staff

Energy

Trump Approves New Tariff on Imported Solar Panels

01/24/2018 By Staff

Planning

Bradenton Nonprofit Wants Public Input on Riverwalk Extension

01/23/2018 By Staff

Law

Sarasota Law Firm Names New Partner

01/23/2018 By Staff

Politics

Proposal to Restore Voting Rights to Felons Wins Spot on Ballot

01/23/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Health & Fitness

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Health care

Holistic Health Event Set for February

01/16/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe