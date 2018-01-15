A Mac 'n' Cheese Cook Off, JDub's Monthly Food Truck and Indian Restaurant Classics and More for This Week

Jan. 20

JDub's Brewing Company hosts its monthly food truck rally this Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Showcasing local food, music and beer, join them for a variety of food vendors such as Fillaburger, Made Restaurant, Smokin' Momma Lora's BBQ, Peachey's Baking Company and more.

Jan. 21

Spend this Sunday Funday filling yourself up at Big Top Brewing Company's mac 'n' cheese cook off. From 1-4 p.m., show off your best mac 'n' cheese recipe—or just come by to enjoy all of the different kinds. Tickets are $10 to enter your own mac and $10 for all-you-can-eat samples (tickets for kids 12 and under are $5). Proceeds from this event will benefit local charity F.E.L.T. (Feeding Empty Little Tummies), which helps provide nutritious meals to homeless students in the area.

Jan. 21

The second annual Farm to Fork Dinner will be held at Phillippi Estate Park, with the meal served on the terrace of the Edson Keith Mansion. Chef Paul Mattison will be preparing a four-course dinner, accompanied by a wine pairing, using ingredients from the Phillippi Farmhouse Market. The Light Chasers plein air painters will also be present, selling their “off the easel” paintings, and local musician Sal Garcia will provide the evening’s entertainment. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here. This event takes place from 5–9 p.m.

Jan. 22

Join Deepa of The Indian Table at Louie's Modern for an interactive evening. You'll learn step-by-step techniques on making favorite Indian classics, such as butter chicken, handmade naan bread and more. It starts at 5:30p.m. and can be as interactive as you choose. You can find tickets to this event here.

Jan. 27

Mattison's Forty-One hosts this six-course dinner that you won't want to miss. Starting at 6:30 p.m., enjoy dishes such as chicken and pear sausage, stuffed dates, and cocoa chile-rubbed pork belly with a root beer glaze—and that's just the beginning! Click on the event above to see the entire menu and grab your tickets here.

Jan. 27

Starting at 2p.m., head over to The Butcher's Block to enjoy an afternoon of tasting more than 100 different wines from several countries hosted, by winery owners and wine makers (they will even sign your bottle). Get your tickets—they're $25 each, and the Butcher's Block will stop selling once ticket sales reach 400.

