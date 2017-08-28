  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Sports

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

"The feeling of freedom, of finding and challenging my limits, and the beauty of those early-morning hours on Little Sarasota Bay helped form me and will follow me wherever I go."

By Kate Flanders 8/28/2017 at 8:00am Published in the September 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

886132 10200398625679760 196011047 o jj7jq0

Kate Flanders, center

Image: Courtesy Photo

People say certain things when they find out I’m a rower: “Wow, you must have really strong arms!” or “You mean in one of those long, skinny things? Like the Olympics?” while they make a funny back-and-forth motion with their upper body. I smile and nod when strangers exclaim, “Oh, I know all about that. I’ve read The Boys in the Boat!”

I grew up a two-mile drive from Sarasota Crew’s Bay Preserve practice property, so the sport basically fell into my lap. To say I hit the athletic jackpot would be an understatement. I was an awkward, lanky pre-teen. I fell over myself constantly and my athletic pursuits were rewarded with scrapes and bruises. Rowing was a sport where being tall was an asset, but little hand-eye coordination was required, and you could sit down while you competed. I was hooked.

Beyond the physical benefits, rowing allowed me to explore the waterways of Sarasota. Rowing out from Crew headquarters into Little Sarasota Bay was always an adventure. We battled wakes, dodged bridges, and rowed through many an infamous Florida rainstorm.

On many occasions, we stopped to watch manatees poke their noses up mere feet from our oars and yelled as fish (and once a stingray!) jumped into the boat with us. Over the years, I became familiar with the long stretch of water we practiced on. I could navigate around mangroves, pilings and sandbars with ease and knew where all the best spots were for flat water. The bay became an extension of my home.

My senior year of high school, the team had seven returning rowers in our varsity eight. We were hungry for a national title, and we spent the entire year focusing on that single goal. During this time, when I was striving for perfection in the boat, I came to appreciate the beauty of Sarasota.

On predawn Saturday practice mornings, the water was flat and calm. It was too early for boat traffic or wind, and we relished the stillness. As our boat moved through our warm-up sequence, the sun would rise over the mangroves and give a golden glow to the water. Occasionally dolphins would surface alongside our oars as if they were egging us on. There was nothing more important in those moments than the entrance of the blades into the water, of working together in the intense pursuit of the perfect stroke.

I remember my high school years with a feeling of euphoria: the joy of hugging teammates on the medals dock, late-night movies and swimming after a regatta, dancing in between sets of lifting weights on the Sarasota Crew property.

The joy I get from my teammates is a big part of what drives me in rowing, and the reason I chose to pursue the sport in college. An unbreakable bond comes from the willingness to suffer, to tear yourself apart, to push harder because you love your team. After dedicating almost half my life to the pursuit of rowing, that feeling keeps me coming back.

And the feeling of freedom, of finding and challenging my limits, and the beauty of those early-morning hours on Little Sarasota Bay helped form me and will follow me wherever I go.

Kate Flanders, a member of Yale’s rowing team, was a summer intern at Sarasota Magazine.

Filed under
World Rowing Championships, rowing
Show Comments

Related Content

Rowing Fever

The World Rowing Championships Come to Sarasota

06/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

World Rowing Championships

The Ultimate Spectator's Guide to the World Rowing Championships

08/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Rocking the Boat

The 2017 World Rowing Championships are Coming to Town

11/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Review: Seafood Stars at Downtown’s Duval’s

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Gin Game

Six Great Local Gin Drinks

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Weekly Planner

A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

08/21/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

08/28/2017 By Kate Flanders

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Its 2017-18 Line-up

08/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

World Rowing Championships

The Ultimate Spectator's Guide to the World Rowing Championships

08/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Preview

The Pops Orchestra Heads Into "A Season of Celebrities"

08/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Life's a Circus

A Peek At What's Underneath the Big Top at Ringling's Circus Museum

08/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Happy Family?

A Group Portrait at The Ringling

08/23/2017 By Alice Murphy

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Top Shopping Deals

08/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Weather

11 Jaw-Dropping Photos of This Weekend's Flooding in South Manatee County

08/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

08/28/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Siesta Beach

08/28/2017 By John Pirman

The Criminal Justice System

Road to Redemption

08/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Rock the Vote

How Safe is Your Vote?

08/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Sandmen

Siesta Key Beach Sand is Prized Around the Globe

08/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe