  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Women's Fashion

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

A ballerina shares her in-studio and off-duty style.

By Alicia King Robinson 8/18/2017 at 11:34am

Wiwtwdanceoption1 vrwama

Image: Alicia King Robinson

Anaïs, a Chicago native, has danced for The Sarasota Ballet since 2008. Graceful, energetic and poised, she gives us a look into her fun and functional in-studio and off-duty style and discusses her most prized possession: her passport.

WHO: Anaïs Blake, 30, professional ballerina with The Sarasota Ballet.

WHAT YOU DO: I begin my mornings by taking a ballet class with the rest of the company to prepare mentally and physically for the day. We rehearse two to three ballets at a time. During the season, we dance as many as 20 different ballets, so we are constantly rehearsing and learning new choreography for each upcoming show. I am also a certified Pilates instructor, and in my off time, I teach at Studio South Fitness.

WHAT INSPIRED YOU TO DANCE? Dance allows me to be completely in the moment and allows me to express through movement what can’t be expressed in words. 

BEST THING ABOUT THE BALLET: Every day I get to work, learn and create ballets with wonderful, talented people. And dancing on stage is absolutely magical!

FAVORITE BALLET YOU’VE DANCED IN: George Balanchine’s Jewels is at the top. I will never forget the feeling on stage performing each different, unique jewel. 

Wiwtwoffduty2 hulxho

Image: Alicia King Robinson

YOUR STYLE: Sunny, fun and functional.

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED? When I first started my career, I couldn't afford nice clothing so I would search local consignment and vintage stores, gathering things to create outfits. I've slowly invested in a few good basics that have become staples in my wardrobe, and I add fun pieces to reflect my mood for the day. However, I still love to find hidden gems in stores. When I'm at work, I go for a clean and classical look, dressing in a style that reflects the ballet I am rehearsing for. I pick leotards that show my best line while still being comfortable for a long day in the studio.

Img 7438 wvvfcf

Image: Alicia King Robinson

FAVORITE COSTUME YOU’VE WORN? There’s nothing like a classical tutu to make you feel like the ultimate princess, but I will forever love Matthew Bourn’s Boutique costumes. They have so much character! Bright and colorful wigs, '60s bell bottoms, pom-pom tops, mod dresses and more. And because I danced a few different roles, I had fun wearing a different outfit for each show. 

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? Growing up, my sister and I loved playing dress up. We would create outfits and choreograph dance performances for our parents. I still have that sense of play with what I wear, and to this day, my sister and I still turn to each other for inspiration. 

Img 7508 krbs5c

Image: Alicia King Robinson

BEST STYLE TIP: Put your hair up and add some earnings and a touch of lipstick to dress up any outfit.

FASHION MANTRA? Dress for yourself, not other people. 

 FAVORITE DESIGNERS: For my in-studio style, I love supporting and wearing my friends' and colleagues' designs. My friend Danielle’s Rae Boutique, along with Susie’s Dancewear, RubiaWear and Abigail Mentzer Designs are among my favorites. Many of these even have options so I can customize their dancewear to my own taste.

MY GO-TO ITEMS: Sundresses and sandals. They're easy to throw over dance clothes, swimsuits or anything else for an on-the-go woman.

Wiwtwdanceoption2 euvnzt

Image: Alicia King Robinson

MOST-PRIZED POSSESSION: My passport. Anyone that knows me knows I absolutely love adventure. When I am not in season with the Sarasota Ballet, I try to travel and see the world. I take dance classes with other professionals wherever I can, see shows that inspire me and visit places to re-energize me for when I return to The Sarasota Ballet.

FOR A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN: Since I'm mostly in leotards or workout clothes during the week, I love to dress up when I go out. So, it’s not uncommon to find me wearing sequins, sparkle or dressy ruffles while out on the town.

Img 7523 plf7bg

Image: Alicia King Robinson

In-studio style: Anaïs is wearing a practice tutu, a leotard from Rae Boutique, leg warmers from RubiaWear and point shoes.

Off-duty style: Anaïs is wearing a romper from H&M, ZARA sunglasses, Keds sneakers, a cameo ring purchased in Greece, a woven straw basket purchased in France and a vintage necklace, bracelet, watch, ring and earrings.

Alicia king headshot fe45gm

 A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.

Filed under
what i wear to work, sarasota ballet
Show Comments
In this Article

Sarasota Ballet

Performing Arts 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

The Sarasota Ballet has earned national and international recognition for its unique and diverse repertoire and critically acclaimed performances.

Related Content

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Tervis' Todd Lohrenz

07/21/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Magazine’s Cooper Levey-Baker

06/07/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diner Dish

Chef Judi Visits Metro Diner

08/16/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Food Truck Rally, a Yoga Brunch Club and More Local Dining Events

08/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Applause

Ophelia's on the Bay Named One of the Most Scenic Restaurants in America

08/11/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

11:34am By Alicia King Robinson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 17-23

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

May the Force Be with You

The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Team Wins National Waterskiing Championship with Star Wars: The Skiquel

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Review

Dogs Days Theatre Goes Noir with Double Indemnity

08/11/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

11:34am By Alicia King Robinson

Obsessions & Confessions

Eight Great Beauty Finds from Heather Dunhill

08/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Actress and Singer Ariel Blue Shares Her Beauty Secrets

08/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

08/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Week's Best Sales

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

08/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

08/11/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

08/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Top Sale: A Four-Million-Dollar Sand Castle on Lido Key

08/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Award Season

A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

08/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

May the Force Be with You

The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Team Wins National Waterskiing Championship with Star Wars: The Skiquel

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Applause

Sarasota Magazine Takes Home 11 Awards at Florida Magazine Association Annual Conference

08/15/2017 By Staff

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

08/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe