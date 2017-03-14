Irish Bars and St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

Think you can hang with a serious St. Paddy's crowd? Check out these four block parties happening around town on Friday.

Irish-minded locals know downtown's Shamrock Pub goes from cozy to colossal for its St. Patrick's Day Block Party. The first pint's poured at 9 a.m., and before you know it the crowds have gathered for all kinds of shenanigans out back. Live bands start at 4 p.m. and go well into the night, with food trucks, ample beer distribution, a raffle benefiting the YMCA and even a limerick contest. 2257 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota

Nearby, the Gator Club's famous block party on Lemon Avenue and Main Street gets going with the after-work crowd at 6 p.m. Expect live music, Irish jig dancing, food trucks and green beverages all right there in the heart of downtown Sarasota. 1490 Main St., Sarasota

Down in Gulf Gate, Molly Malone's also throws down for St. Paddy's, with deals on Guinness, Jameson and Irish car bombs, plus giveaways and live pipes-and-drums music. Free whiskey samples from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., just FYI... 6586 Gateway Ave., Sarasota

Irish Pub 32 has earned a rep for some seriously creative, indulgent pub fare. Celebrate the 17th down south at the pub's patio party--$10 gets you access to a whole slew of celebratory music and dancing, with food and spirits available for purchase. (Inside is reserved seating only.) 8383 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

And beyond these celebrations, there's plenty of luck to go around. Here are some other great Irish spots to go green this Friday (or any day, really). Don't see your favorite Irish pub here? Tell us about it in the comments.

Lynches Pub & Grub

A St. Armands stalwart (and on Longboat Key before then), Lynches was founded in 1986 by sisters from Cork County and continues to be a friendly, neighborhood spot on the Circle. Irish and British expats and locals, too, linger here for beer, liquor and, as advertised, great grub including burgers, fish 'n chips, Irish stew and more. 19B N. Boulevard of the Presidents, St. Armands

McCabe's Irish Pub

This popular, authentic Irish watering hole on Bradenton's Old Main Street stocks a selection of Jameson Irish whiskey for connoisseurs, although no one's going to look askance if you order tequila or PBR instead. In true Irish style, it's a welcoming (albeit smokey) party spot for all sorts of shenanigans. 302 Old Main St., Bradenton, (941) 896-3126

O'Brick's Irish Pub and Martini Bar

A slightly more "pinky up" take on our theme, downtown Bradenton's O'Brick's balances brick walls and a sophisticated cocktail setting with the laid-back, after-work, happy-hour set. 427 12th St., Bradenton