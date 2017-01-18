Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 19-25

Jan. 22

Family Night at the Van Wezel with Illusionist Adam Trent

Now you see him… Adam Trent, one of the stars of the hit Broadway show, The Illusionists, brings his youthful spin on magic to the Van Wezel Sunday. As part of the hall’s Family Night series, you can get a free youth ticket when you buy one adult ticket (in select locations), and there’s a post-show party with the cast. Details at vanwezel.org.

Jan. 24-25

Riverdance The 20th Anniversary World Tour

The luck of the Irish is yours when the internationally acclaimed music and dance show Riverdance step-dances into the Van Wezel for three high-energy performances. Read our interview with associate director Padraic Moyles here. vanwezel.org

Jan. 20-March 7

The Originalist

More up-to-the-minute topicality from the Asolo Rep, when it opens The Originalist, a political drama about the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, on Inauguration Day. The play, written by McArthur “genius” Award-winner John Strand, debuted at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in 2015 and once again stars four-time Helen Hayes Award-winning actor—and uncanny Scalia look-alike—Edward Gero. asolorep.org

Jan. 20-21

Sarasota Orchestra Pop Series opens with A Tribute to Elton John

Singer-pianist Michael Cavanaugh, who starred on Broadway in the Twyla Tharp Billy Joel tribute musical, Movin’ Out, turns his talents to Elton John in this pops concert with the Sarasota Orchestra. Expect such Elton John classics as Bennie and the Jets, Pinball Wizard and Rocket Man. Three performances at the Van Wezel. sarasotaorchestra.org

Jan. 20

Eddie Metz Trio with special guest saxophonist Harry Allen

Big night for jazz fans when the Jazz Club of Sarasota brings us internationally acclaimed drummer Eddie Metz Jr., who for more than three decades was a member of bands fronted by the likes of Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Tommy Dorsey, as well as a drummer for Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney and other luminaries. Special guest is tenor saxophonist Harry Allen, a jazz festival favorite worldwide. At Riverview PAC. jazzclubsarasota.org

Jan. 21

New Music New College: Ensemble Mise-En

This popular contemporary new-music series continues with Ensemble Mise-En, the Brooklyn-based 15-member music collective. On the program is Hungarian composer György Ligeti’s rollicking Piano Concerto. newmusicnewcollege.org

Jan. 21-22

Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival

If it’s fresh-cooked seafood you’re craving, head to Selby Five Points Park Saturday and Sunday for this second annual food-a-thon, complete with musical accompaniment from bands like Jah Movement, Dr. Bacon and Kettle of Fish (natch). seafoodfestivals.com

Jan. 20-22

Sarasota Native American Indian Festival

The culture and artistry of the Native American people—authentic hand-made crafts and fine art, music and more—are celebrated at this three-day festival at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. Among the featured performers are the Nahui Ollin Aztec Dancers and drummer Thunder Bear from the Cherokee nation. facebook.com/sarasotanativefest