  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Preview

GuitarSarasota Tickets on Sale Now

A line-up of performances by international guitar artists begins Feb. 4.

By Kay Kipling 1/12/2017 at 10:04am

Barrueco stephen spartana opkxxq

Manuel Barrueco. Photo by Stephen Spartana

 

GuitarSarasota has been bringing international classical guitarists to town for a decade now; the 11th season begins Feb. 4 and continues through April 1.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota on Fruitville Road. Individual tickets are on sale until noon the day of each concert, available at guitarsarasota.org at $30 for GuitarSarasota members and $35 for nonmembers. All remaining tickets sold at the door beginning at 7 p.m. Of course, annual memberships are also available ($20) and include discounts for concert tickets along with other benefits.

Displaying their artistry on the strings this winter and spring are the following performers:

 Thibaut Garcia, Feb. 4. Garcia won first prize in the Guitar Foundation of America 2015 International Classic Guitar Competition; his prize is a 50-concert world tour which includes not only Sarasota but Carnegie Hall. Although he’s only 22, Garcia has already performed around the world and released his first CD in 2014.

Guitarsarasota thibaut garcia 101 luiscastillaphoto ylhnj9

Thibaut Garcia. Photo by Luis Castillo

 

Marco Sator, Feb. 25. Born in Uruguay, Sarto is a top prize winner in many international competitions and has performed solo and chamber music recitals on three continents, along with appearing with orchestras such as the Virginia Symphony and Buffalo Philharmonic. His debut solo recording, Red, was broadcast on national radio.

Guitarsarasota marco sartor r1a6oa

Marco Sator. Courtesy photo

 

Duo KM, featuring Katrin Klingeberg and Sebastian Montes, March 18. This guitar duo was founded while both Klingeberg and Montes were studying the University of Music in Hanover, Germany. They debuted as a duo in 2005 and since then have performed in Europe, South America, the United States and Japan. In 2010 they released their debut CD; their second, Gracias a la vida, came out in 2013.

Duo km2 lg wunzgq

Duo KM. Courtesy photo

 

Manuel Barrueco, April 1. Recognized as one of the most important guitarists of our time, Barrueco has concertized for three decades, performing across the United States from the New World Symphony in Miami to the Seattle Symphony, the Hollywood Bowl and Lincoln Center. He’s performed, it seems, in almost every country in the world, and his recording catalogue includes more than a dozen recordings for the EMI label. His recording of Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez with Placido Domingo and the Philharmonia Orchestra was cited as the best recording of that piece in Classic CD Magazine. He shares his love for music with young guitarists at the Peabody Conservatory of Music.

For more information on the concerts and guitarists, visit guitarsarasota.org.

Filed under
Manuel Barrueco, Duo KM, Marco Sartor, Thibaut Garcia, GuitarSarasota
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

National Geographic Photographer Joel Sartore Takes Pictures of Captive Florida Species

04/01/2014 By Pam Daniel

Article

National Geographic Photographer Joel Sartore’s “The Photo Ark”

04/01/2014 By Megan McDonald

Article

Design Find: Gypsy Glam Wallpaper

01/05/2015 By Carol Tisch

Article

Authentic St. Augustine

02/16/2014 By Robin Draper

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

A Pancake Breakfast at Oscar Scherer State Park, Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival and More Local Dining Events

01/11/2017 By Riley Board

Beer Drops

New Bradenton Brewery Starts Pouring

01/11/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Pub Quiz

The Trivia Stakes are High in Our City's Brainiest Bar

01/04/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/04/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Ringling College Library Association Platinum Appreciation Dinner

01/12/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

GuitarSarasota Tickets on Sale Now

01/12/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 12-18

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

GeneroCity

01/11/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Sarasota Ballet Celebration of Two Worlds Gala

01/09/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Review: Florida Studio Theatre's Stalking the Bogeyman

01/09/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Matthew Holler

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Feld Entertainment's Sabrina Cullen

01/05/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

Home & Real Estate

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

What's in the Box?

Here's the Story Behind that Windowless Concrete Fortress on Fruitville Road

01/11/2017 By Susan Burns

News & Profiles

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

12/30/2016 By Daniel DeWitt

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO