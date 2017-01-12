GuitarSarasota Tickets on Sale Now

Manuel Barrueco. Photo by Stephen Spartana

GuitarSarasota has been bringing international classical guitarists to town for a decade now; the 11th season begins Feb. 4 and continues through April 1.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota on Fruitville Road. Individual tickets are on sale until noon the day of each concert, available at guitarsarasota.org at $30 for GuitarSarasota members and $35 for nonmembers. All remaining tickets sold at the door beginning at 7 p.m. Of course, annual memberships are also available ($20) and include discounts for concert tickets along with other benefits.

Displaying their artistry on the strings this winter and spring are the following performers:

Thibaut Garcia, Feb. 4. Garcia won first prize in the Guitar Foundation of America 2015 International Classic Guitar Competition; his prize is a 50-concert world tour which includes not only Sarasota but Carnegie Hall. Although he’s only 22, Garcia has already performed around the world and released his first CD in 2014.

Thibaut Garcia. Photo by Luis Castillo

Marco Sator, Feb. 25. Born in Uruguay, Sarto is a top prize winner in many international competitions and has performed solo and chamber music recitals on three continents, along with appearing with orchestras such as the Virginia Symphony and Buffalo Philharmonic. His debut solo recording, Red, was broadcast on national radio.

Marco Sator. Courtesy photo

Duo KM, featuring Katrin Klingeberg and Sebastian Montes, March 18. This guitar duo was founded while both Klingeberg and Montes were studying the University of Music in Hanover, Germany. They debuted as a duo in 2005 and since then have performed in Europe, South America, the United States and Japan. In 2010 they released their debut CD; their second, Gracias a la vida, came out in 2013.

Duo KM. Courtesy photo

Manuel Barrueco, April 1. Recognized as one of the most important guitarists of our time, Barrueco has concertized for three decades, performing across the United States from the New World Symphony in Miami to the Seattle Symphony, the Hollywood Bowl and Lincoln Center. He’s performed, it seems, in almost every country in the world, and his recording catalogue includes more than a dozen recordings for the EMI label. His recording of Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez with Placido Domingo and the Philharmonia Orchestra was cited as the best recording of that piece in Classic CD Magazine. He shares his love for music with young guitarists at the Peabody Conservatory of Music.

For more information on the concerts and guitarists, visit guitarsarasota.org.