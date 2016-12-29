  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

The Moscow Ballet Nutcracker, last chance for the Asolo Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Jungle Jack Hanna and more.

Photography by Ilene Denton 12/29/2016 at 10:30am

42ndstreet photo credit chris bennion tlsz6w

Image: Chris Bennion 

Dec. 30

42nd Street at the Van Wezel

“Come and meet those dancing feet” of one of Broadway’s great musical comedies, 42nd Street, when it tap dances its way into the Van Wezel. You know the plot: Starry-eyed ingénue Peggy Sawyer, fresh off the train from Allentown, Pa., fills in for an ailing leading lady and becomes a star. Dazzling sets and costumes and a rousing score that includes “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “We’re in the Money.” vanwezel.org

Moscow ballet great russian nutcracker govcj2

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dec. 29

The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

It wouldn’t be the holidays without The Nutcracker, and the Moscow Ballet production, coming to the Van Wezel for two performances, has larger-than-life sets and costumes, plus that gorgeous Tchaikovsky score and all those dancing toys and mice. www.vanwezel.org

Jungle jim hanna hliamr

Image: Courtesy Bookstore1

Dec. 29

Jungle Jack Hanna at Bookstore1

Jungle Jack Hanna, widely considered America’s favorite zookeeper thanks to his many appearances with his fine-feathered friends on The Late Show with David Letterman, etc., stops in at Bookstore1 at 6 p.m. today to meet, greet and talk about Jack Hanna’s Big Book of How: Amazing Animal Facts and Photos. sarasotabooks.com 

Louise pitre s8xejq

Image: Courtesy Glenridge PAC

Jan. 4

Louise Pitri at the Glenridge

The Broadway actress, nominated for a Tony Award for her star turn in the original Broadway production of Mamma Mia!, brings her “Chasing Rainbows” cabaret show to the Glenridge, featuring songs made famous by the late, great Judy Garland.  GPACTix.com

Jan. 4-15

Stalking the Bogeyman at FST

Florida Studio Theatre brings back its edgier Stage III series with the first of three plays exploring controversial material—in this case, the true story of David Holthouse, who planned vengeance on the man who raped him as a child. It goes without saying: intense subject matter, strong language, for adults only. Onstage at Bowne’s Lab Theatre. floridastudiotheatre.org

Guys and dolls asolo rep ouckca

Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep

Jan. 1

Last chance to see Asolo Rep’s Guys and Dolls

No more procrastinating; the Asolo Rep’s delightful production of Guys and Dolls ends Sunday. Our own Kay Kipling says it has “plenty of sparkle and spirit.” 

Wbtt youngartist victoriabyrd ygekql

Image: Courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Jan. 2

Victoria Byrd at WBTT

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Young Artist Program continues with rising star Victoria Byrd in a one-woman show, When I Think of Home… Byrd has performed in WBTT productions of Harry and Lena and How I Got Over: A Tribute to Mahalia Jackson.   westcoastblacktheatre.org

Filed under
westcoast black theatre troupe, Bookstore1Sarasota, Asolo Repetory Theatre, florida studio theatre, Glenridge PAC, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Show Comments

Related Content

Sunshine Memories

We've Always Been Driven by the Arts

12/28/2016

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 17-23

11/17/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 11 Things to Do: June 16-22

06/16/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 13-19

10/13/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/28/2016 By Eat Beat Team

10 Bucks or Less

5 Fantastic Frugal Food Finds

12/28/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spirits of Sarasota

Our Top 5 Cocktails of 2016

12/27/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Party Time

How to Choose the Perfect Bubbly for Your Holiday Party

12/27/2016 By Megan McDonald

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

12/21/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

One Day

One Day On the Set of Justin Long's New Comedy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levy-Baker Photography by Robert Castro

Cultural Pas de Deux

International Talent Meets Cuban Technique at the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

12/29/2016 By Sylvia Whitman

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Review

Review: FSU/Asolo Conservatory's A View from the Bridge

12/29/2016 By Kay Kipling Photography by Courtesy FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

12/29/2016 Photography by Ilene Denton

Looking Back

Our Top 8 Photos of 2016

12/29/2016 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

Weekly Planner

Atomic Holiday Bazaar, Blush Bridal's Holiday Sparkle Sale, and More Local Shopping Events

12/09/2016 By Lana Allen

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: David Wyant of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

12/09/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Time Capsule

A 1970s Bird Key Home Defines Vintage Glamour

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

On the Homefront

Interior Design Trends for 2017

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Awards

A Modern Phillippi Creek Private Home Wins Accolades

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

News & Profiles

Land That They Love

Boca Grande Residents Buy Their Own Nature Preserve

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Sunshine Memories

We're Still Living in Paradise

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

Sarasota's Famous Faces

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

We've Always Been Driven by the Arts

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

We Were Always Working and Building

12/28/2016

Travel & Outdoors

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)