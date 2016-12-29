Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Dec. 30

42nd Street at the Van Wezel

“Come and meet those dancing feet” of one of Broadway’s great musical comedies, 42nd Street, when it tap dances its way into the Van Wezel. You know the plot: Starry-eyed ingénue Peggy Sawyer, fresh off the train from Allentown, Pa., fills in for an ailing leading lady and becomes a star. Dazzling sets and costumes and a rousing score that includes “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “We’re in the Money.” vanwezel.org

Dec. 29

The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

It wouldn’t be the holidays without The Nutcracker, and the Moscow Ballet production, coming to the Van Wezel for two performances, has larger-than-life sets and costumes, plus that gorgeous Tchaikovsky score and all those dancing toys and mice. www.vanwezel.org

Dec. 29

Jungle Jack Hanna at Bookstore1

Jungle Jack Hanna, widely considered America’s favorite zookeeper thanks to his many appearances with his fine-feathered friends on The Late Show with David Letterman, etc., stops in at Bookstore1 at 6 p.m. today to meet, greet and talk about Jack Hanna’s Big Book of How: Amazing Animal Facts and Photos. sarasotabooks.com

Jan. 4

Louise Pitri at the Glenridge

The Broadway actress, nominated for a Tony Award for her star turn in the original Broadway production of Mamma Mia!, brings her “Chasing Rainbows” cabaret show to the Glenridge, featuring songs made famous by the late, great Judy Garland. GPACTix.com

Jan. 4-15

Stalking the Bogeyman at FST

Florida Studio Theatre brings back its edgier Stage III series with the first of three plays exploring controversial material—in this case, the true story of David Holthouse, who planned vengeance on the man who raped him as a child. It goes without saying: intense subject matter, strong language, for adults only. Onstage at Bowne’s Lab Theatre. floridastudiotheatre.org

Jan. 1

Last chance to see Asolo Rep’s Guys and Dolls

No more procrastinating; the Asolo Rep’s delightful production of Guys and Dolls ends Sunday. Our own Kay Kipling says it has “plenty of sparkle and spirit.”

Jan. 2

Victoria Byrd at WBTT

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Young Artist Program continues with rising star Victoria Byrd in a one-woman show, When I Think of Home… Byrd has performed in WBTT productions of Harry and Lena and How I Got Over: A Tribute to Mahalia Jackson. westcoastblacktheatre.org