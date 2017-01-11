Limelight
GeneroCity
Selby Gardens' Great Room by the Bay was the setting for this first-ever event involving nonprofits.
This was the kickoff year for Sarasota Magazine's GeneroCity, a premier showcase giving area nonprofits the chance to connect with the magazine's readers who are looking to get involved with the philanthropic community. Over 30 nonprofits exhibited and guests experienced and interacted with everything from ballerinas to emergency tents while enjoying the cocktail party atmosphere.