Nominate Now for the 2020 Unity Awards

Sarasota Magazine is once again shining a light on the individuals dedicated to bringing our communities together in our tenth annual Unity Awards. We’re looking for members of the community who are committed to bridging divides across racial, ethnic, religious, sexual orientation, socioeconomic, and physical and mental ability groups.

We invite you to nominate an individual. Nominees can be from any profession or industry, whether for-profit or nonprofit. They can be recent college graduates or experienced executive directors. They can be volunteers or employees. There is no age limit. What matters is how these people inspire others with their commitment to equality and human dignity. Our Unity Award winners are exceptional people who bring about change with real results.

A panel of outside judges and Sarasota Magazine editors will select winners, who will be featured in the February issue of Sarasota Magazine and honored at an awards ceremony and luncheon on February 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East.

Deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 11, 2019. Let us know who is making our city, region and world a better place!