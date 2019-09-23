  1. Arts & Entertainment
TEDxUSFSM Announces November Lecture

Audience applications are open until Sept. 26; per TEDx guidelines, no more than 100 attendees may attend the event.

By Staff 9/23/2019 at 3:26pm

Image: Shutterstock

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee will hold its first TEDxUSFSM event this fall, featuring a variety of faculty, alumni, and community member speakers. The event is designed to celebrate the rich legacies of the Sarasota-Manatee region and will be held on Nov. 7, from 6-10 p.m., at the Selby Auditorium at USF Sarasota-Manatee. Audience applications are open until Sept. 26; per TEDx guidelines, no more than 100 attendees may attend the event. Those interested are encouraged to apply by clicking here

The November speaker lineup includes USFSM alum Lukas Oest; Lisa Penney of the USFSM College of Business; John Mann of USF Tampa; Crishuana Williams, a senior technical assistant at the Jane Bancroft Library at New College of Florida; Elaine Mendoza, a Venezuelan immigrant who has challenged the idea of labels; Shannon Rohrer-Phillips,  CEO of her own social impact agency; Simi Ranajee, former Miss India Worldwide and current CEO of IMISCO; and Thuy Nguyen, who, among her diverse set of roles, has done something new every week for the last seven years.

TEDx, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee
