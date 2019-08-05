Goodwill, Axiom Bank Partner to Help 'Unbanked' Employees

Goodwill Manasota and Axiom Bank are partnering to lower the barriers to banking services for Goodwill employees who don't have banks. The partnership grew from a meeting of two executives during a Bank On Suncoast Financial Inclusion Summit, spearheaded by United Way Suncoast.



Bank On is a national grassroots movement supported with strategic and financial support from national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund. Bank On programs work to connect residents to safe, affordable banking accounts that meet the Bank On National Account Standards. According to NerdWallet, not having a bank can cost individuals or households hundreds of dollars each year—and those who are unbanked can least afford the expense.



With the certification from Bank On National Account Standards, Axiom Bank is now able to offer human resources departments the ability to get new employees signed up for banking services in a matter of minutes. Earlier this year, Goodwill Manasota received a grant of $40,000 from the CFE Fund in order to implement the “Bank On” program integration for its more than 700 employees as well as veterans and Job Connection customers served by Goodwill.